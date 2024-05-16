The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, has commended the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office (FCDO), and other partners for their generous support towards procuring 450,000 doses of sub-cutaneous Depot Medroxy-Progesterone-Acetate (DMPA) valued at Ksh. 56,418,382.

This collaborative effort signifies a significant step in overcoming barriers to commodity security, addressing the unmet need for family planning services, and enhancing health outcomes for women and families across Kenya.

The remarks were made through Dr Patrick Amoth, Ag Director General of Health during the handover ceremony of Family Planning Commodities at the Kemsa National Supply Chain Centre in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The event, organized in collaboration with partners including UNFPA and FCDO, demonstrated the collective commitment to improving reproductive health commodity security and advancing family planning objectives in Kenya.

Highlighting Kenya's demographic health indicators, Nakhumicha stressed the importance of sustained efforts to meet targets such as reducing the unmet need for family planning to single digits by 2030 and increasing the modern contraceptive prevalence rate to 64%.

Acknowledging regional disparities in access to family planning services, particularly in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized the need for targeted interventions to ensure equitable access for all Kenyans.

Nakhumicha expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their dedication to advancing reproductive health and family planning in Kenya.