Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces three important new additions to its RF series of hybrid lenses; which join an ever-growing range of L-series primes and zooms for the EOS R system. The RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z, RF 50mm F1.4L VCM and RF 24mm F1.4L VCM lenses are part of a new range of hybrid optics that offer essential video features such as a smooth operation iris ring with an 11-bladed circular aperture, fast and effective low light performance as well as advanced optics and minimal focus breathing – features that satisfy the demands of both photographers and videographers. Canon’s pioneering RF lens mount has made this hybrid lens technology possible and reflects the changing needs of the professional as the demand for a lens without compromise drives them to step into both worlds.

Agile, practical, and with a zoom range that professionals count on, the RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z is ideal for sport, wildlife, news and hybrid shooting where that extra flexibility and reach is important. It offers professionals critical filmmaking features such as electronic parfocal performance and focus breathing suppression, plus servo zoom via optional Power Zoom Adapters, a built-in 5.5-stop Optical Image Stabiliser [1] and dedicated Iris Ring [2] for smooth aperture control. The lens is compatible with Canon’s optional RF extenders, too, and for smooth zooming the optional Power Zoom Adapters – PZ-E2 or PZ-E2B – can be used by hand or remotely via Canon's Camera Connect / EOS Utility applications, Browser Remote function or over IP using Canon’s XC Protocol with compatible cameras. The PZ-E2B’s 20-pin interface also supports Canon’s Zoom Servo Grip for more comfortable control as well as Zoom/Focus demands for more studio-based applications.

The RF 50mm F1.4L VCM offers a very useful focal length and delivers exceptional sharpness and outstanding image quality, along with a pleasingly natural angle-of-view, close to that of the human eye, making it perfect for low light portraits, reportage or weddings and event videos with a cinematic look. It is also 40 percent lighter than the RF 50mm F1.2L USM, which will satisfy creators looking for a fast aperture prime with lightweight handling.

The RF 24mm F1.4L VCM, which is around 20 percent lighter than its EF predecessor, offers a wide focal length making it great for landscapes, architecture and interiors, plus environmental portraits, filmmaking and video interviews where showing the subject in context is important. The two primes are the same size and shape as the rest of the hybrid prime range, making them more convenient to use for video rigging.

The RF 50mm F1.4L VCM and RF 24mm F1.4L VCM are the same size as the other hybrid prime lens in the range – the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM – and both offer a fast f/1.4 aperture, which is a great advantage in low light, and with a Nano USM and Voice Coil Motor [3] the lenses excel with exceptionally fast autofocus and near-silent operation. They are also capable of working in challenging conditions, too, thanks to an L-series design [4] housing high-quality glass elements and a water-resistant rubber on the mount. A fluorine coating on the lens’ first surface prevents dirt sticking to the front elements while a dedicated Lens Control Ring, Iris Ring and customisable Lens Function Button bring advanced levels of personalised control.

Designed to reflect and satisfy the converging videos and stills market, all three of these new hybrid lenses – with their video features such as Iris Ring [2], minimal focus breathing and smooth focus – deliver new levels of creative control, with stunning image quality.

Key features of the Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Z: https://apo-opa.co/4fgYBj1

• Essential focal length range with a wide f/2.8 aperture throughout, for a wide variety of shooting scenarios

• Excellent image quality and weather sealing provide added durability – alongside sharp high-contrast images thanks to two Super UD lenses, one UD lens, three aspherical lenses plus ASC and Super Spectra coatings

• Professional electronic parfocal focus capability and focus breathing suppression maintains a consistent field-of-view when shooting movies

• Internal zoom operation means the barrel length is constant, which is better for rigging, weather resistance, and has a smoother operation

• Smooth iris ring operation has 32 steps between stops (no clicks) and a lock release switch for the 'Auto' position

• 11-blade circular aperture offers great artistic control of bokeh and highlights

• Choice of white heat-resistant coating or standard black

• Weight 1115g (white), 1110g (black) excluding tripod mount

• Measurements 88.5mm (w) x 199mm (L)

Key features of the Canon RF 50mm F1.4L VCM https://apo-opa.co/3YRep6u

• Natural 50mm focal length with a fast f/1.4 aperture is ideal for shooting portraits and videos in low light and video with creative depth-of-field control

• Superb image quality thanks to two aspheric lens elements and a UD lens, plus Super Spectra and ASC coatings for excellent sharpness and contrast. L-series weather-sealing for professional durability in challenging conditions

• Smooth iris ring operation has 32 steps between stops (no clicks) and a lock release switch for the 'Auto' position

• 11-blade circular aperture offers great artistic control of bokeh and highlights

• VCM and Nano USM motors provide smooth, fast and quiet autofocus

• Custom button and control ring make it easy for customisation and control over camera settings

• Weight 580g

• Measurements: Approx. 76.5x 99.3 mm

Key features of the Canon RF 24mm F1.4L VCM https://apo-opa.co/3YPVXLh

• Wide 24mm focal length with a fast f/1.4 aperture is ideal for shooting interiors and landscapes in low light and video with creative depth-of-field control

• Excellent image quality is assured thanks to two UD lenses and one aspheric lens, plus Super Spectra, SWC and ASC coatings for superb sharpness and contrast. L-series weather-sealing offers professional durability in challenging conditions

• Smooth iris ring operation has 32 steps between stops (no clicks) and a lock release switch for the 'Auto' position

• 11-blade circular aperture offers strong artistic control of bokeh and highlights

• VCM and Nano USM motors deliver smooth, fast and quiet autofocus

• Custom button and control ring make it easy for customisation and control over camera settings

• Rear filter holder on back of the lens brings even greater creative control

• Weight 515 g

• Measurements: Approx. 76.5x 99.3 mm

For more information about the new hybrid lenses, please visit:

https://apo-opa.co/4fgYBj1

https://apo-opa.co/3YRep6u

https://apo-opa.co/3YPVXLh

[1] CIPA-2024 standard: At lens centre 5.5-stops, in the yaw/pitch directions at a focal length of 200 mm using an EOS R8. [2] Iris ring is inactive for controlling aperture in still photo shooting when using the lens with EOS R system cameras released before May 2024. [3] Important: the Voice Coil Motor (VCM) emits a low-level magnetic field. While generally safe to use, we advise consulting your doctor if you have a pacemaker or any other medical device to address any concerns. [4] Although the lens features dust- and water-resistant construction, this cannot completely prevent dust or water droplets from entering the lens.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/40y53h4) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com