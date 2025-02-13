As a child growing up in Morogoro, Tanzania, Annagrace Malamsha was always drawn to the sciences. While many young girls in her primary school seemed to steer away from science subjects, she found them fascinating, driven by a deep curiosity to understand how things work. It was there that she also started to develop a love for ICT.

Guided by her passion and school support, she eventually pursued a university degree in Pharmacy. Then, in 2023, she seized the opportunity to apply for a African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI) coding camp in Dar es Salaam and was accepted, reigniting her dream of exploring the tech sector.

“The AGCCI Coding Camp has been a life changer, and a core part of shaping my perception on pursuing careers within the Tech space,” said Malamsha.

Malamsha, along with Flora Kagoma are two of 100 shining examples of how the AGCCI “Binti Dijitali” programme is making an impact to young women and girls in Tanzania.

Implemented by UN Women in collaboration with the Ministries of Gender, ICT, and Education in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, African Union Commission, and the International Telecommunication Union, AGCCI, supported by the Government of Belgium targets girls and young women aged 17 to 25, providing them with training in coding and digital literacy.

During its first phase (2018–2021), the initiative empowered more than 600 participants from 32 African countries to pursue careers and innovations in ICT. Building on this success, the second phase, funded by the Government of Belgium and executed in partnership with schools, NGOs, private sector organizations, and government agencies, expanded its reach across 11 countries including Tanzania, benefiting over 1,000 girls through intensive coding camps that covered foundational programming and hands-on digital training.

According to UN Women Programme Specialist for Women’s Economic Empowerment, Ms. Lilian Mwamdanga, the program aims to bridge the digital gender gap, ensuring that women and girls can compete in the workforce in a rapidly evolving world.

"Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is emerging as a powerful tool for economic empowerment, creating opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Yet, despite rapid digital advancements, women remain underrepresented in the tech sector,” she said. “By empowering them with the skills they need, we can help bridge this gap and create a more inclusive digital economy, where women and girls can contribute towards driving innovation and economic growth.”

Following the coding camp, Malamsha was able to use the skills she gained to pivot from her career as a pharmacist with a stronger focus on digital marketing.

“I was able to use what I learned from the coding camp to work as a freelance graphics designer, brand manager and social media manager.”

Since participating in the camp, Annagrace has consistently sought opportunities to give back to her community. Her initiatives range from engaging in international campaigns that empower women to providing training in digital marketing. Currently, she is the co-founder of SHEWORKS in Tech, an initiative dedicated to establishing digital clubs in secondary schools and equipping the next generation of innovators with essential skills.

“I want girls to know that coding and working in the ICT sector is not reserved for men,” Annagrace insists. “We must challenge the status quo and address the gender divide, one training session at a time.”

Flora Kagoma, a 24-year-old electronics engineer from the University of Dar es Salaam, joined the Binti Dijitali coding camp in 2023 to acquire practical skills for solving real-world problems in Tanzania’s agriculture and energy sectors.

“I have always been intrigued by how technology can solve everyday issues. But the camp gave me hands-on experience in building practical solutions, and I realized I could channel my passion for electronics toward improving people’s lives,” she said.

During the two-week camp, she assembled a robot, fulfilling a longtime dream. She also collaborated on a project addressing farmers’ challenges. This experience paved the way for other high-profile initiatives, including building a Smart Energy System showcased at TAWECE 2024 and an AI-enhanced drone for early crop disease detection, which earned her second place in the Mama Samia Award for Best Agriculture Idea.

Motivated by the camp’s impact, Flora now mentors secondary students through Smart Girls in ICT across Arusha, Manyara, Tanga, and Kilimanjaro, advocating for the inclusion of young women in technological innovation.

As digital skills become the cornerstone of modern economies, initiatives like AGCCI are vital for closing the gender gap in technology empowering more women to become leaders in technology. The program, currently in its third phase, will host additional coding camps in 2025 to expand opportunities, empower more young women, and drive inclusive growth and innovation across Tanzania.

“Technology is a powerful tool for change; if we don’t bring young women on board, we’re missing half the country’s potential,” said Flora.