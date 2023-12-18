The President of Kenya, William Ruto, alongside President George Weah of Liberia and former President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, have emerged the winners of the 12th African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year Awards 2023 (https://www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.co.uk/), following the 2-step selection process which included a call for nominations and an online voting poll that closed at midnight (CAT) on Thursday, 14 December 2023.

The trio secured victories in the African of the Year, African Political Leader of the Year, and African Peace and Security Leader of the Year award categories, respectively, largely based on results from the online poll, which attracted vote entries from across Africa and the globe to register a 29% increase in the votes cast in the 2023 edition compared to last year.

The ALM Persons of the Year Awards are Africa’s premier vote-based endorsements, annually reserved for leading Africans contributing to the continent’s progress, positively altering its perceived negative image. The 2-step selection process offers an opportunity for Africans from across the globe to be part of the process of celebrating leaders contributing to Africa's growth and development.

In his remarks, the chairman of the African Leadership Organisation and publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Dr Ken Giami said “The winner of the 2023 edition of the ALM Persons of the Year Awards made significant strides and remarkable contributions to the African renaissance in the year under review, especially in driving sustainable development, fostering economic growth, and promoting peace and political stability across the continent”. Dr. Giami also asserted that “their sacrifices, policies and actions have bolstered regional peace and cooperation, improved healthcare and education, and laid the groundwork for substantial progress, economic growth and human capital development across Africa.

The winners and runners-up will be formally presented with instruments of honour during the flagship annual ALM Persons of the Year awards ceremony billed to hold 22 – 23 February 2024 at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the African Union headquarters. The key highlights of the ceremony, which is co-hosted by the Ethiopia Custom Commission shall include the unveiling of the special POTY Edition of the African Leadership Magazine, Africa’s Leading Customs&Ports Administrators’ Yearbook 2024, as well as global third-party commendation awards and multi-dimension high-level networking session.

Below is the complete list of winners and runners-up/joint-winners in the 10 categories of ALM African Persons of the Year Awards 2023:

African of the Year

H.E William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya- Winner

Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, President&Chairman, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)- Joint-winner

African Female Leader of the Year

Naseem Lahri, Managing Director, Lucara Botswana - Winner

Hon. Justice Martha K. Koome, Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya – Joint-winner

African Educationist of the Year

Prof. George L. Openjuru, Vice Chancellor, Gulu University, Uganda- Winner

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Media, Arts and Communication, Ghana – Joint-winner

African Political Leader of the Year

H.E. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia- Winner

H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania- Joint-winner

African Peace&Security Leader of the Year

H.E. Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania- Winner

H.E. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia- Joint-winner

African Industrialist of the Year

Dr. Patrick Bitature, Founder&Chairman, Simba Group, Uganda- Winner

Said Salim Awadh Bakhresa, Founder, The Bakhresa Group, Tanzania- Joint-winner

African Philanthropist of the Year

Tein T. S. Jack-Rich, President&Founder, Belemaoil Producing Limited, Nigeria- Winner

Ibrahim Mahama, Founder, Engineers and Planners, Ghana- Joint-winner

Young African Leader of the Year

Akol E. Ayii, Founder&Chairman, Trinity Group, South Sudan- Winner

Dr Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi, CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania- Joint-winner

African Public Sector Leader of the Year

Ernest N.T. Rubondo, Executive Director, Petroleum Authority of Uganda- Winner

Saptieu Elizabeth Saccoh, Administrator&Registrar-General of Sierra Leone- Joint-winner

African Public Health Leader of the Year

The Hon. Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, Minister of Health and Wellness, Mauritius- Winner

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO)- Joint-winner

