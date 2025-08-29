"To achieve lasting peace, we must build trust and bridge the gap between leaders and their communities. By actively listening to one another, we can unite and move forward as a nation," said Rodah Nyankiir Makuei at a "Citizens' Talks" forum in Bor.

And this, achieving a greater sense of South Sudanese citizens’ ownership of their country’s peace agreement and its implementation, was at the forefront when some 60 people from all walks of life got together to discuss how that can be achieved.

Talks covered several aspects of the peace deal, from the drafting of a new constitution and electoral reforms to security sector arrangements and political power-sharing - and not least how to make it possible for ordinary people to have their say in the process.

Dialogue, several attendees pointed out, is key, for peace, reconciliation and real political participation. One of these voices belonged to John Mayol Nhial.

“When people communicate, they cultivate a listening heart and create space for the mutual forgiveness we need to unite,” he said, with Simon Manyok, both a representative of the Jonglei State government and a Human Rights Advisor, making a similar point about a shared responsibility.

“Political parties may have signed our peace agreement, but it will only succeed when citizens are actively involved in implementing it,” he affirmed.

The forum, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), resulted in a commitment to establish a statewide early-warning system to be coordinated by civil society and the Ministry of Local Government, and a recommendation to hold a conference for all relevant stakeholders in Jonglei.

“We hope that initiatives like this forum and other inclusive platforms will promote mutual trust, come up with practical solutions, and improve accountability,” commented Samuel Sarpong, a Civil Affairs Officer serving with the peacekeeping mission.