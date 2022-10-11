IMO is assisting the Ethiopian Maritime Authority (EMA) to put in place a legal framework that gives full and complete effect to IMO instruments dealing with maritime security, during a five-day workshop (10-14 October) in Addis Ababa.

This is part of the programme of activities under the EU-funded "Regional Programme for Maritime Security in the Red Sea Area”. Under this programme, IMO aims to assist participating countries to enhance maritime security and safety in the Red Sea Area, in line with the 2050 Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy.

The workshops aims to sensitize national stakeholders on the content of IMO circular MSC.1/Circ.1525 – Guidance on the development of maritime security legislation - in order to develop national legislation giving full and complete effect to the relevant maritime security measures (SOLAS Chapter XI-2 and the ISPS Code); as well as on the objectives of the Red Sea Programme.

The workshop is hosted by the Ethiopian Maritime Authority and brings together 27 participants from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and Ministry of Labour and Skills.