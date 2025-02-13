Private equity is playing an increasingly pivotal role in Africa’s energy sector, driving growth and innovation in the continent’s oil and gas markets. This week, specialist energy private equity firm Bluewater announced the sale of Apex International Energy – transformed under its stewardship into a leading player in Egypt’s energy market – to a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed United Energy Group. The transaction underscores the full-cycle nature of private equity investing and its potential to unlock value in Africa’s resource-rich markets.

Bluewater, which invested in Apex in 2018 as part of its second fund, saw the opportunity to develop the Houston-based company into a significant contributor to Egypt’s oil and gas industry. Under Bluewater’s stewardship, Apex grew from a small, independent exploration and production company into a top-ten producer in Egypt. Over the course of six years, Apex expanded its portfolio to include interests in eight concessions, with production averaging over 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.

This transformation was driven by strategic acquisitions, new discoveries and a laser focus on operational excellence. Key milestones included the 2021 oil discovery in the Southeast Meleiha concession, which saw first production later that year. In 2023, Apex expanded its footprint with the acquisition of six concessions in Egypt’s Western Desert from Italian energy giant Eni, as well as began first gas production. These strategic moves not only boosted Apex’s production levels, but also reinforced its position as a key contributor to Egypt’s energy security.

For Bluewater, this growth was a result of carefully managed investments that allowed Apex to capitalize on Egypt’s favorable energy market while navigating the complexities of local regulations and political landscapes. By taking a hands-on approach to governance and working closely with Apex’s leadership team, Bluewater was able to foster a culture of growth and innovation that delivered tangible results.

The sale exemplifies how private equity firms complete the full investment cycle – starting with identifying a promising asset, nurturing its growth and ultimately realizing value through a sale or exit strategy. In this case, the sale to United Energy Group positions Apex for continued growth and expansion under new ownership, while providing Bluewater with a profitable return on its investment. This model of buying, growing and exiting is at the heart of private equity’s role in driving value creation and economic development in emerging markets like Africa.

The transaction also underscores the increasing confidence that private equity investors are placing in Africa’s energy sector. Despite challenges like fluctuating commodity prices and complex regulatory environments, the energy sector in countries like Egypt offers substantial growth opportunities. For private equity firms, the continent’s untapped reserves, coupled with a growing demand for energy, make it an attractive destination for long-term investments.

Looking to the future, the role of private equity in African oil and gas is expected to grow further. The upcoming Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will serve as a key platform for private equity firms to explore investment opportunities in Africa’s growing energy sector, where strategic partnerships and capital infusion are driving innovation and growth. In particular, firms that focus on full-cycle investment strategies – such as Bluewater’s approach with Apex – are well-positioned to thrive in this evolving landscape. They can bring capital, technical expertise and a deep understanding of local markets, enabling them to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities in Africa’s energy sector.

