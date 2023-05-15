Blue Health Ethiopia, a startup in the digital health sector, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), a prominent tech summit that will be held in Marrakech, Morocco from May 31 to June 2. The company is delighted to showcase its groundbreaking approach to digital health, particularly with its focus on digital emergency services, which is a critical area in Ethiopia.

As an innovative and dynamic company, Blue Health Ethiopia is committed to leveraging technology to enhance the health outcomes of its people. Medical emergencies are unpredictable, so Blue Health Ethiopia have created a new, innovative digital emergency service that can be dispatched to any location in Ethiopia and East Africa to deliver emergency care at a moment's notice.

Since its inception, Blue Health Ethiopia has been dedicated to delivering the most effective deployment of its digital emergency services platform. This has led to impressive success, attributed to the company’s pioneering approach and user-friendly interface, combined with a deep understanding of Ethiopia’s healthcare landscape.

Moreover, Blue Health Ethiopia sees a bright future beyond Ethiopia, as it looks forward to expanding its operations to other East African countries, where accessible emergency services are lacking. Having proven its success in Ethiopia, including winning the Ethiopian Virtual Roadshow 2023 competition, the company is well-placed to tackle this challenge and make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people across the region.

GITEX Africa 2023 offers Blue Health Ethiopia a platform to showcase its innovative approach to digital health while building significant connections and exploring opportunities for growth and expansion into new markets. The company is eager to participate in this event to share its expertise and engage with industry leaders.

For more information about Blue Health Ethiopia, please visit our website at https://BlueHealthEthiopia.com/

Contact:

Elias Tadesse, (MD), COO of Blue Health Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia