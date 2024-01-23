On 22 January 2024, H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Alvin Botes, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, in Pretoria during his visit to the Republic of South Africa.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhance relations both bilaterally and mutilaterally and promote trade and investment. In this regard, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs requested South Africa’s support for the establishment of FTA between Thailand and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and for Thai companies investing and planning to invest in South Africa. The Deputy Minister of South Africa informed that South Africa also aimed to increase the export volume to Thailand and encourage Thai private sectors to invest in South Africa.

On this occasion, the Deputy Foreign Minister informed the Prime Minister of Thailand’s intention to pay an official visit to South Africa this year, which will be the first prime ministerial visit from the Thai side since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1993. He also requested reciprocal support for Thailand’s candidature to the Human Rights Council (HRC) for the term 2025-2027 as an exchange for South Africa’s candidature to the HRC for the term 2023-2025.