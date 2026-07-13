Liquid Intelligent Technologies (https://Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Beya as Chief Executive Officer of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), effective 1 April 2026.

“The DRC represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities in our region, and Bernard’s appointment comes at an important moment in our journey. His deep understanding of the local market, combined with his commitment to customer success and operational excellence, will help accelerate our ambitions to expand digital infrastructure and enable greater economic growth across the country,” said Sutha Siva, EVP: Group Chief Operating Officer at Cassava Technologies.

Bernard brings over 20 years of leadership experience in telecommunications, including deep expertise in the DRC market. He joined Liquid in September 2022 as Chief Financial Officer and was appointed Acting CEO in November 2025, overseeing the organisation’s strategic, operational and commercial direction. His proven track record of delivering results and building stakeholder trust highlights his capability to lead Liquid DRC effectively.

“I am honoured to lead Liquid DRC’s next phase of growth. Our priority is to build on the strong operational and financial foundation we have established to deliver greater value for our customers and partners. As a business of Cassava Technologies, we can expand access to reliable connectivity, cloud, cyber security, colocation and compute AI for our customers. We can play a meaningful role in accelerating digital transformation for the country’s enterprises, government, and communities," said Bernard.

As the Democratic Republic of Congo advances its digital transformation agenda (https://apo-opa.co/450UEeK) through significant investments in digital infrastructure, connectivity, and skills development, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is well positioned to support these national ambitions, helping unlock inclusive economic growth and drive the country’s digital future.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies (Cassava), a technology company of African heritage with operations in 40-plus markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the Cassava group companies operate. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 116,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://Liquid.Tech.