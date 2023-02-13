Season Opener Will Feature Senegal’s AS Douanes Taking on Côte d’Ivoire’s Abidjan Basket Club at the Dakar Arena on Saturday, March 11 at 4:00 p.m. GMT; 2022 BAL (https://BAL.NBA.com) Champion US Monastir of Tunisia Will Begin Title Defense on Sunday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. GMT; Kwara Falcons Will Represent Nigeria as West African Nation Returns to the BAL Alongside First-Time Participants Abidjan Basket Club (Côte d’Ivoire), Stade Malien (Mali), Al Ahly (Egypt) and City Oilers (Uganda); Fans Can Visit BAL.NBA.com to Register Their Interest in Tickets.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) today announced the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries that will compete in the 2023 BAL season, which will tip off on Saturday, March 11 at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal, and will once again feature a total of 38 games in Dakar; Cairo, Egypt and Kigali, Rwanda over three months in 2023. Fans can register their interest in tickets at BAL.NBA.com.

The 12 teams include defending BAL champion US Monastir (Tunisia) and five other teams returning from the 2022 season. Five teams will compete in the BAL for the first time, including the first BAL teams from Côte d’Ivoire and Uganda: Abidjan Basket Club (Côte d’Ivoire), Al Ahly (Egypt), City Oilers (Uganda), Kwara Falcons (Nigeria) and Stade Malien (Mali). AS Douanes (Senegal) returns to the BAL after participating in the inaugural season in 2021.

The season opener will feature AS Douanes taking on Abidjan Basket Club on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. GMT. US Monastir will begin its title defense on Sunday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. GMT against Stade Malien.

The 12 teams will once again be divided into two conferences – the Sahara Conference and the Nile Conference. Each conference will play a 15-game group phase during which each team will face the other five teams in its conference once. The Sahara Conference’s group phase will take place at the Dakar Arena from March 11-21, and the Nile Conference’s group phase will take place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 26 - May 6. The top four teams from each conference will qualify for the BAL Playoffs and Finals, which will feature a single-elimination tournament at BK Arena in Kigali from May 21-27.

Abidjan Basket Club - ABC Fighters (Côte d’Ivoire)** Al Ahly (Egypt)** AS Douanes (Senegal) Cape Town Tigers (South Africa)* Kwara Falcons (Nigeria)** City Oilers (Uganda)** Rwanda Energy Group - REG (Rwanda)* Clube Ferroviário da Beira - CFV Beira (Mozambique)* Stade Malien (Mali)** Club Atlético Petróleos de Luanda - Petro de Luanda (Angola)* Union Sportive Monastirienne – US Monastir (Tunisia)* Seydou Legacy Athlétique Club - SLAC (Guinea)*

*Returning Team from 2022 BAL Season

**First-Time Participant in the BAL

“There is incredible momentum leading up to the third BAL season, and each of the 12 teams have fought hard to earn their spot through intense competition,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “We are very excited to see the on-court action tip off next month in Dakar and look forward to delivering world-class basketball and entertainment to our passionate fans across Africa and around the world.”

“We are thrilled to rollout what promises to be another exceptional BAL season,” said FIBA Africa and BAL Board President Anibal Manave. “Judging from the quality of the teams that qualified through the Road to the BAL tournaments which ended in November last year, we are confident that fans and viewers will be treated to top-tier basketball that reflects the caliber of the talent we have on the continent.”

Champions from the national leagues in Angola, Egypt, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia earned their participation in the 2023 BAL season by winning their respective national leagues. The remaining six teams, which come from Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Mozambique, South Africa, and Uganda, secured their participation through the Road to the BAL qualifying tournaments conducted by FIBA Africa across the continent from October to November 2022.

The 2023 BAL season will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media, and social media. Rwanda Development Board, NIKE, Jordan Brand and Wilson will return as BAL Foundational Partners. The league’s roster of world-class marketing partners also includes Hennessy and Envol City.

On May 28, US Monastir defeated Petro de Luanda to win the 2022 BAL Finals in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,000 at BK Arena. The 2022 BAL season featured players from 23 countries across Africa, Europe, and the U.S, reached fans in 214 countries and territories in 14 languages - including all 54 African countries - and generated more than 600 million online engagements.

Below is the complete 2023 BAL season game schedule. Additional details about the 2023 BAL season will be announced in the coming weeks.

DATE DAY HOME AWAY GAME LOCAL TIME ET SAHARA CONFERENCE 03/11/2023 Saturday AS Douanes ABC Fighters G1 4:00 PM 11:00 AM 03/12/2023 Sunday REG Kwara Falcons G2 2:00 PM 10:00 AM 03/12/2023 Sunday Stade Malien US Monastir G3 5:30 PM 1:30 PM 03/14/2023 Tuesday Kwara Falcons Stade Malien G4 4:00 PM 12:00 PM 03/14/2023 Tuesday ABC Fighters REG G5 7:30 PM 3:30 PM 03/15/2023 Wednesday US Monastir Kwara Falcons G6 4:00 PM 12:00 PM 03/15/2023 Wednesday REG AS Douanes G7 7:30 PM 3:30 PM 03/17/2023 Friday ABC Fighters US Monastir G8 4:00 PM 12:00 PM 03/17/2023 Friday AS Douanes Stade Malien G9 7:30 PM 3:30 PM 03/18/2023 Saturday Stade Malien REG G10 2:00 PM 10:00 AM 03/18/2023 Saturday Kwara Falcons AS Douanes G11 5:30 PM 1:30 PM 03/20/2023 Monday Kwara Falcons ABC Fighters G12 4:00 PM 12:00 PM 03/20/2023 Monday REG US Monastir G13 7:30 PM 3:30 PM 03/21/2023 Tuesday ABC Fighters Stade Malien G14 4:00 PM 12:00 PM 03/21/2023 Tuesday US Monastir AS Douanes G15 7:30 PM 3:30 PM NILE CONFERENCE 04/26/2023 Wednesday Al Ahly CFV - Beira G16 6:00 PM 12:00 PM 04/27/2023 Thursday SLAC Cape Town G17 5:00 PM 1:00 PM 04/27/2023 Thursday Petro de Luanda City Oilers G18 8:30 PM 2:30 PM 04/29/2023 Saturday CFV - Beira Petro de Luanda G19 4:00 PM 10:00 AM 04/29/2023 Saturday City Oilers Al Ahly G20 7:30 PM 1:30 PM 04/30/2023 Sunday SLAC CFV - Beira G21 5:00 PM 11:00 AM 04/30/2023 Sunday Petro de Luanda Cape Town G22 8:30 PM 2:30 PM 05/02/2023 Tuesday City Oilers SLAC G23 5:00 PM 11:00 AM 05/02/2023 Tuesday Cape Town Al Ahly G24 8:30 PM 2:30 PM 05/03/2023 Wednesday SLAC Petro de Luanda G25 5:00 PM 11:00 AM 05/03/2023 Wednesday CFV - Beira Cape Town G26 8:30 PM 2:30 PM 05/05/2023 Friday City Oilers CFV - Beira G27 4:00 PM 10:00 AM 05/05/2023 Friday Petro de Luanda Al Ahly G28 7:30 PM 1:30 PM 05/06/2023 Saturday Cape Town City Oilers G29 4:00 PM 10:00 AM 05/06/2023 Saturday Al Ahly SLAC G30 7:30 PM 1:30 PM PLAYOFFS QUARTERFINALS 05/21/2023 Sunday Seed 2 Nile Seed 3 Sahara G31 4:00 PM 10:00 AM 05/21/2023 Sunday Seed 1 Sahara Seed 4 Nile G32 7:30 PM 1:30 PM 05/22/2023 Monday Seed 2 Sahara Seed 3 Nile G33 5:00 PM 11:00 AM 05/22/2023 Monday Seed 1 Nile Seed 4 Sahara G34 8:30 PM 2:30 PM SEMIFINALS 05/25/2023 Wednesday W31 W32 G35* 5:00 PM 11:00 AM 05/25/2023 Wednesday W33 W34 G36* 8:30 PM 2:30 PM THIRD PLACE 05/27/2023 Friday L35 L36 G37* 6:00 PM 12:00 PM CHAMPIONSHIP 05/27/2023 Saturday W35 W36 G38* 6:00 PM 12:00 PM

G35* - G38* => highest-seeded team will be home team

