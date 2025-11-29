The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (https://BAL.NBA.com) and Wave Côte d’Ivoire (Wave), Africa’s fastest-growing mobile money platform, today unveiled a newly renovated basketball court at 4 Paniers (Four Baskets) in the Yopougon district of Abidjan. The renovated court is part of the BAL and Wave’s collaboration to bring communities in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal closer to the game and supports NBA Africa’s commitment to build or renovate 1,000 basketball courts on the continent over the next decade.

The court was unveiled by Wave Côte d’Ivoire General Manager Katier Bamba and BAL Head of League Operations Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje at a ceremony at Yopougon 4 Paniers, which was followed by a basketball clinic for 50 boys and girls ages 16 and under from local schools and a U-23 3-on-3 tournament for male and female players.

“The renovation of this court reflects our commitment to working with partners like Wave to empower the youth of Africa,” said Boumtje-Boumtje. “Over the past year, our joint efforts with Wave, including hosting tournaments and creating safe spaces for young boys and girls to learn and play the game, will leave a lasting and meaningful impact in communities across Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.”

“Taking part in the project of renovation of this basketball court alongside the BAL reflects Wave's mission to support and invest in the communities we serve,” said Bamba. Basketball is a powerful force for connecting communities, and we are proud to contribute to the creation of modern, accessible spaces where young people can learn, play, and thrive. This project is not just about renovating a court, but also about building confidence and inspiring the next generation for an even stronger Côte d'Ivoire tomorrow.”

Since their collaboration launched in March 2025, the BAL and Wave held “Tournoi des Quartiers” basketball tournaments in Abidjan and Dakar, Senegal featuring a 1,000,000 CAF prize for each winning team and provided an all-expenses paid trip for Reine Esther Yao from the U-18 Côte d’Ivoire Women’s National Team to attend the 2025 BAL Finals in Pretoria, South Africa, in June.

About the BAL:

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that concluded its fifth season in June 2025. Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, the BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Africa has organized across the continent and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. Fans can follow the BAL (@ theBAL) on Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3K1ENWH), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3K2In2R), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/49NgtCe), X (https://apo-opa.co/49NyK2s), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4rpAhC0) and register their interest in receiving more information at https://BAL.NBA.com.

About Wave:

Wave Mobile Money is Africa’s fastest-growing mobile money product. Wave is using technology to build a radically inclusive and extremely affordable financial network. Our ambition is to make Africa the first cashless continent in the world. Wave is operating in nine countries (Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Niger). You can learn more at https://www.Wave.com.