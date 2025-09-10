The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (www.BAL.NBA.com) and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a leading pan-African multilateral financial institution dedicated to financing and promoting intra- and extra-African trade, on Saturday announced an expansion of their multi-year collaboration to launch a series of initiatives to empower young basketball professionals in Africa by improving their capabilities in finance and supporting the continent’s creative industries.

The expanded collaboration was announced at the ongoing fourth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algeria by BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, during a signing ceremony held as part of Afreximbank’s ongoing Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) taking place as part of IATF2025.

With the expansion, Afreximbank will build on its existing support for BAL Advance – the league’s program to strengthen financial literacy and leadership skills among BAL players and coaches – by introducing “BAL Advance: Next Play” during the league’s sixth season tipping off in 2026. Through targeted business workshops and strategic networking opportunities, the new initiative will help BAL players and coaches develop their entrepreneurial skills and leverage their unique perspectives to drive innovation and growth across Africa’s sports ecosystem.

For the first time, Afreximbank will also support the development of emerging professionals in the sports industry through BAL Future Pros, the league’s year-round program to equip early-career talent across Africa with the skills, experience and networks to build successful careers. Online applications for the program will open later in September on the NBA Careers (https://careers.NBA.com/) and BAL (https://BAL.NBA.com/) websites. The selected participants will be integrated into various BAL departments by the end of the year.

Following the signing ceremony, Fall and Mr. Temwa Gondwe, Afreximbank Director, Creatives and Diaspora, participated in a thought leadership discussion and masterclass on the business of sport hosted by 2011 NBA champion and BAL Ambassador Ian Mahinmi. The BAL and Afreximbank also held a BAL4Her camp for 20 U-23 female athletes from the local community at Staouéli Court in Algiers from Sept. 5-6.

“Our longstanding collaboration with Afreximbank is part of our commitment to using basketball as an economic growth engine and the BAL as a platform to develop and showcase African excellence,” said Fall. “We look forward to continuing to work with Afreximbank in our efforts to further grow the African basketball ecosystem and the continent’s broader sports industry.”

Commenting on the expanded collaboration, Mrs. Awani highlighted the important contribution the BAL is making in advancing the African creatives sector.

“Afreximbank is committed to supporting the BAL’s premier networking and thought-leadership events, including the league’s annual Innovation Summit,” said Mrs. Awani. “We will also support the launch of a new content series celebrating African fashion designers in sports that is set to debut soon.”

About the BAL:

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that concluded its fifth season in June 2025. Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, the BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Africa has organized across the continent and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. Fans can follow the BAL (@ theBAL) on Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4mUxsGh), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3V8k4lZ), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4m9dOFm), X (https://apo-opa.co/4piUng2), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/42g5uww) and register their interest in receiving more information at www.BAL.NBA.com.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a $10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA.

At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over $40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to $7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com.