Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial (BANGE) is set to participate in the 2025 edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies, underscoring its commitment to driving investment into Equatorial Guinea's oil and gas sector. Scheduled from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, AEW serves as a pivotal platform for stakeholders across the energy industry to engage, collaborate and forge partnerships that will shape Africa's energy future.

Equatorial Guinea is poised to launch the EG Ronda 2026 licensing round during AEW 2025, aiming to attract new investments and rejuvenate its upstream oil and gas activities. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to revitalize the sector, which has experienced a decline in recent years due to reduced oil revenues and diminishing reserves. The government's efforts to improve the business climate and offer new opportunities are designed to re-establish the country as a competitive player in the global energy market.

BANGE's participation in AEW 2025 highlights its role as a key financial partner in facilitating energy investments. By engaging with potential investors and stakeholders at the event, BANGE aims to bridge the financing gap that has hindered the sector's growth. The bank's involvement underscores the importance of local financial institutions in supporting the development of the energy sector and ensuring that investments translate into tangible economic benefits for Equatorial Guinea.

“BANGE’s participation at AEW 2025 highlights the crucial role local financial institutions play in mobilizing investment for Equatorial Guinea’s energy sector, ensuring that growth translates into sustainable development for the country,” states the African Energy Chamber's Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk.

BANGE will exhibit at AEW 2025, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner in driving new investment into the country’s energy industry. As Equatorial Guinea seeks to revitalize its oil and gas sector, the Bank’s participation signifies a concerted effort to foster new partnerships and contribute to the sustainable development of the nation's energy landscape.

