The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, received today the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Kingdom of Bahrain,  Abdelhamid Ahmed Khoja.

The two sides discussed the brotherly relations between both countries, and ways to enhance them to broader horizons, in addition to discussing issues of common interest.

