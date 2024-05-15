In a groundbreaking move, the Al Amari Group and Dotmount Communications (www.DTComs.com) have announced a monumental $90 billion investment partnership for the Middle East Investors Expo Abuja. This unprecedented deal is set to revolutionize the investment landscape in Africa, fostering economic growth and development across the continent.

The Al Amari Group, a leading Middle Eastern conglomerate, has committed to investing $90 billion in Africa through the Middle East Investors Expo Abuja, a premier investment event organized by Dotmount Communications. This strategic partnership aims to bridge the investment gap between the Middle East and Africa, creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

The investment windfall will focus on key sectors such as infrastructure, technology, energy, and agriculture, driving economic diversification and job creation. The partnership is expected to attract a significant influx of foreign investment, stimulating economic growth and development in Africa.

We are thrilled to partner with Dotmount Communications to unlock the vast potential of Africa," said Dr. Fareed O. Al Rahman, Executive Director, Finance and Investment of Al Amari Group. "This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth and development in Africa, and we look forward to working together to create a brighter future for all."

"This historic partnership marks a new era of cooperation between the Middle East and Africa," said Adedotun Olaoluwa, President of Dotmount Communications. "We are thrilled to work with the Al Amari Group, and we believe this investment will have a transformative impact on the continent."

The Middle East Investors Expo Abuja, scheduled for July4-5, will bring together investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore investment opportunities and forge partnerships. The event promises to be a catalyst for economic growth, and this partnership sets the stage for a landmark gathering.

This $90 billion investment partnership is a testament to the growing confidence in Africa's economic potential and the Middle East's commitment to supporting its growth. As the continent continues to emerge as a hub for global investment, this deal is poised to leave a lasting impact on the economic landscape of Africa.

About Al Amari Group:

Al Amari Group is a leading Middle Eastern conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of businesses across construction, oil and gas, renewables, financial services, real estate, aluminum and steel, financial trading, and general trading.

About Dotmount Communications:

Dotmount Communications is a leading communications firm and organizers of the Middle East Investors Expo Abuja, a premier investment event that connects investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore investment opportunities and forge partnerships.