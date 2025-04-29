AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company is in collaboration with Revna Biosciences (www.RevnaBio.com), a precision medicine research and advanced diagnostics company to provide EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) biomarker testing in Ghana. This partnership goes beyond diagnostics and research, extending towards targeted therapies for patients tailored to their unique genetic makeup. There will be enhanced access to modern technologies for EGFR testing capabilities to improve early diagnosis and treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) more effectively.

EGFR Testing

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) is a protein involved in cell growth, division and survival. Mutations in the EGFR gene lead to the over-production of EGFR proteins on some types of cancer cells, causing the cells to divide more rapidly.

EGFR is regarded as the cancer driver gene in lung cancer, particularly non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and serves as a biomarker in cancer treatment. Accurate testing for EGFR mutations allows doctors to determine the best course of treatment for patients, including the use of targeted therapies that have shown greater efficacy and fewer side effects than traditional chemotherapy.

Today's Patient, Tomorrow's Hope

Dr. Khomotso Mashilane, Medical Director African Cluster at AstraZeneca remarked on the program’s potential impact: “At AstraZeneca, we are committed to working collaboratively with governments, healthcare professionals, and patient communities to create resilient healthcare systems and expand access to innovative cancer treatments for patients across Africa. By investing in EGFR biomarker testing and precision medicine, we are taking a pivotal step toward giving patients in Ghana the treatments they need and deserve. Today's patients are at the heart of our work, and with tomorrow's advances in targeted therapies, we are confident that hope will become a tangible reality for many.”

The first step in this collaboration is to map and streamline the patient journey from accurate diagnosis through treatment for improved health outcomes. Beyond providing advanced biomarker testing resource, this partnership will offer educational programs and workshops to equip healthcare professionals in the lung cancer space with next-generation tools, aiming for earlier detection and better clinical outcomes, ultimately contributing to global cancer control.

We anticipate initiating the rollout process shortly, which will encompass onboarding of participating healthcare professionals, the commencement of the first series of workshops, and participant selection.

Future Look

Dr. Derrick Edem Akpalu, CEO and Co-Founder of Revna Biosciences also spoke about the importance of the partnership “This collaboration is timely, as the demand for personalized healthcare is growing. Advances in EGFR testing and targeted therapies offer unprecedented hope for improved cancer care in Ghana. Together, we aim to raise awareness and increase access to life-saving treatments, ensuring that every patient in Ghana has the best chance to thrive. The knowledge we gain today will help shape a better tomorrow for patients here and around the world."

About AstraZeneca:

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the future of healthcare by unlocking the power of what science can do for people, society and the planet. The business is organized to deliver growth through innovation strategy and achieve the purpose of pushing the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines in oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, and rare diseases.

Inspired by values and what science can do, AstraZeneca is focused on accelerating the delivery of life-changing medicines that create enduring value for patients, society and shareholders. They are committed to operating sustainably, in a way that recognizes the interconnection between business growth, the needs of society and the limitations of the planet.

About Revna Biosciences:

With an operational base in Accra, Ghana, and serving across West Africa, Revna Biosciences (RevnaBio) is a biomedical company committed to advancing molecular diagnostics and therapeutic discovery. With a mission to champion precision medicine for all, RevnaBio is devoted to unraveling the biological underpinnings of diseases affecting Africans, people of African descent, and the global population.

RevnaBio offers a comprehensive suite of services, including advanced molecular diagnostics, biobanking, biomarker exploration, clinical research, central lab services, disease monitoring, treatment selection, and trial management. Through strategic alliances with international biotech leaders such as QIAGEN, Diatech Pharmacogenetics, ABL Diagnostics, and Idil Biotech, RevnaBio delivers cutting-edge biomedical services in the heart of West Africa.

RevnaBio holds all necessary local permits and licenses, including the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HeFRA) permit for tertiary laboratories. RevnaBio has the approval of Ghana’s Food&Drugs Authority (FDA), is dual ISO accredited (ISO 15189:2022; ISO 20387:2018) by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) and a member of the International Society of Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER).

For more information about Revna Biosciences and its groundbreaking work in precision medicine, please contact +233-59-900-9977 or visit www.RevnaBio.com.