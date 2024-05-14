The Arab League Council of Foreign Ministers opened, on May 14, 2024, in Manama, its preparatory meeting for the 33rd ordinary Arab summit.
Morocco is represented at this ministerial meeting by a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.
This event was preceded by a series of meetings of ministerial commissions responsible for monitoring several specific issues.
The Arab Foreign ministers will particularly examine the draft agenda for the Arab summit in Bahrain and the draft resolutions that will emerge from it.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.