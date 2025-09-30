The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) (www.TheACG.org) will mark its 50th anniversary with a high-level Golden Jubilee celebration on October 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The event will bring together global leaders, partners, and stakeholders to honor five decades of ACG’s contributions to sustainable development around the world.

Under the theme “ACG at 50: United in Collaboration, Transforming Development for a Sustainable Future,” the Golden Jubilee will celebrate ACG’s legacy and look ahead to new opportunities for collective action and global impact.

For five decades, the ACG has played a vital role in tackling global development challenges, improving lives, building resilient communities, and driving inclusive growth. This event serves as an opportunity to reflect on achievements, share insights, and set the foundation for the future.

The event will feature high-level discussions, engaging presentations, and video highlights—offering a shared vision for a more sustainable and prosperous world, guided by the Group’s core values and long-standing commitment to global partnership.

The Golden Jubilee will also highlight key takeaways from the past years, showcasing how the ACG has evolved, adapted, and expanded its mission in response to a changing global landscape. Through collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to shared values, the Group has become a key player in shaping inclusive and sustainable development worldwide.

About the Arab Coordination Group (ACG):

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance. Since its establishment in 1975, ACG has been instrumental in developing economies and communities for a better future, providing more than 13,000 development loans to over 160 countries around the globe. ACG works across the globe to support developing nations and create a lasting, positive impact.

The Coordination Group is considered one of the most important and effective development partnerships at the international level. The group actively works to adopt the best global practices in sustainable development work. It also aims to align the efforts of these institutions to achieve convergence and harmonization in the policies governing their financing operations.

The Group comprises 10 national, regional, and international institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development.