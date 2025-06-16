The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) (https://TheACG.org/), the world's second-largest development finance group, extended US$19.6 billion collectively to fund nearly 650 operations in more than 90 countries in 2024. This significant financing was geared towards developing critical infrastructure, addressing global challenges like climate change and food security, and supporting international trade.

The ACG Heads of Institutions gathered in Vienna today for their 20th annual meeting hosted by the OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund). Ahead of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) which is scheduled to take place from 30 June to 3 July 2025 in Spain, the group reaffirmed its commitment to scaling-up financial assistance for sustainable development.

The top three sectors supported by ACG financing last year were energy (29 percent), agriculture (20 percent) and the financial sector (16 percent). Over 45 percent of the total financing promoted global trade, ensuring the movement of critical products and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

In 2024, approximately 20 percent of the ACG’s commitments were dedicated to Africa, aligned with the US$50 billion pledge made by the group in November, 2023. During their meeting in Vienna today, the Heads of Institutions pledged continued and increasing support to the most vulnerable communities in Africa. The commitment aims to provide financing for energy security and energy transition; food security; enhanced integration of the Arab and African regions; gender and youth initiatives; and private sector support.

The ACG will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in October 2025, marking a significant milestone in its journey of fostering sustainable development worldwide. This momentous occasion will provide an opportunity to reflect on the Group’s remarkable legacy, achievements, and challenges, while also reaffirming its commitment to global development. This event will not only document the Group’s accomplishments over the past fifty years but also inspire renewed commitment to advancing impactful development solutions worldwide.

About the Arab Coordination Group (ACG):

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance. Since its establishment in 1975, ACG has been instrumental in developing economies and communities for a better future, providing more than 13,000 development loans to over 160 countries around the globe. Comprising ten development funds, ACG is the second-largest group of development finance institutions in the world and works across the globe to support developing nations and create a lasting, positive impact.

The Group comprises the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development.