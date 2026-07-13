The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mrs Maria Azemia as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Tourism Board.

Mrs Azemia holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Business Administration from Amity University, India, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management and Marketing from Edith Cowan University, Australia.

She brings over 10 years of experience in leadership, management, strategic planning, and tourism development across both the public and private sectors. Throughout her career, she has held several senior positions within the tourism industry, including Director of the Seychelles Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai, Director of Destination Development at the Seychelles Tourism Board, and a range of marketing leadership roles at both local and international levels.

Prior to her appointment, Ms Azemia served as Executive Director in the Office of the Principal Minister within the Ministry of Fisheries, Agriculture and the Blue Economy.

Her appointment takes effect on 1 July 2026.