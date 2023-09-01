Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) worldwide operating football-related projects are invited to apply for funding assistance; Programme targets underprivileged children and youth around the world; Capacity-building workshops to assist applicants will kick off next week.

The application period for the 2024 edition of the FIFA Foundation Community Programme is now open and runs until 15 September 2023.

The FIFA Foundation Community Programme works with local projects around the world that use the power of football to effect positive social change and to address the most pressing global challenges facing underprivileged children and young people within the communities in which they operate.

In 2023, 114 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were accepted onto the programme, which enables each applicant to apply for funding of up to USD 30,000 to help support football-related projects and initiatives within the communities in which they run. As the 2024 application process begins, FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman Mauricio Macri has called on even more organisations to apply for this unique opportunity.

"In 2022 and 2023, we’ve witnessed football’s ability to unite the world. In the space of eight months, we’ve enjoyed magnificent editions of the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup and seen the global appeal of the beautiful game in communities across the planet. However, this impact doesn’t just happen at the very top levels of the game, but throughout every country and every community in the world."

The FIFA Foundation Community Programme recognises and capitalises on football’s ability to make a real impact on the lives of millions of underprivileged children and young adults across the world. "As well as health and enjoyment, it also provides community and companionship – and I’m proud to once again be launching the call for applications to this wonderful programme. I encourage organisations in this sphere to apply and help us to help you make a real difference through football.”

The programme seeks to engage NGOs in a variety of initiatives that contribute to good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, no poverty, reduced inequalities, peace, justice and strong institutions, and the promotion of decent work and economic growth.

NGOs are encouraged to showcase how they use football to tackle social issues and bring about positive social change. The comprehensive selection process involves strict eligibility criteria and requires organisations to submit an extensive range of supporting documentation in the areas of finance and child protection.

For the first time, the 2024 edition of the programme will see the FIFA Foundation organise a series of workshops for NGOs around the world to share knowledge and to assist with key elements of the application process, with the aim of reducing potentially admissible entities being rejected due to administrative errors in the application process. The first workshops will take place next week.

The following kick-off workshops are planned:

Introduction to the application process of the Community Programme – Monday, 4 September at 14:00 CET

FIFA Foundation representatives will share know-how regarding how to accurately complete the application and online forms, and explain what documents are required in order for the application to be considered.

Finance – Monday, 4 September at 15:00 CET

FIFA Foundation representatives will provide all the tools for NGOs to prepare an accurate budget, highlight the importance of having audited financial statements prepared by an independent accountant, and share accounting best practices.

(Child) Safeguarding – Thursday, 7 September at 14:00 CET

FIFA Foundation representatives will explain why your organisation must have a (Child) Safeguarding Policy, the importance of having one, how to prepare one, and introduce participants to the available FIFA Safeguarding courses.

All workshops will be held in English, with simultaneous interpreting provided into French and Spanish. Recordings of the sessions will be available for those unable to attend live. All workshops will be held online and will be 60 minutes in duration.

For more information and to register for any of the above workshops, please click here (https://apo-opa.info/3R738v9).

To apply for the FIFA Foundation Community Programme 2024, please click here (https://apo-opa.info/3EF1KbX).

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org