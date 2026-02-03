APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce the promotion of João Marques to Executive Director, Strategic Advisory. The appointment, effective 1 December 2025, reflects APO Group’s commitment to strengthening its strategic advisory capabilities for clients across Africa and around the world.

João, who previously served as Director of Strategy, brings more than 15 years of experience in international strategy, corporate positioning, and high-level advisory support. Since joining APO Group, he has led the company’s Strategy Division, advancing its narrative design frameworks, thought-leadership programmes, and executive advisory offerings for governments, global corporates, and development institutions.

A multilingual strategist fluent in English, Portuguese, French, and Spanish, João has worked across Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, advising organisations such as the United Nations Global Compact, Nestlé, Emirates, Canon, NBA Africa, and Afreximbank. His expertise blends strategic consulting with creative storytelling, helping clients articulate policy and business priorities with clarity, credibility, and global resonance. João is also a published author and a recognised speaker and moderator, bringing deep expertise in geopolitical and sectoral issues to senior leaders navigating Africa’s communications landscape.

In his new role as Executive Director, Strategic Advisory, João will oversee APO Group’s strategic consulting portfolio, expand C-suite advisory services, and strengthen the company’s positioning as a trusted partner for organisations seeking to enhance reputation, influence, and impact across Africa’s key markets. He will also lead the development of strategic pathways for high-growth industries and deepen APO Group’s ability to convert advisory work into long-term commercial value.

Bas Wijne, CEO of APO Group, said, “João has been a driving force in elevating our strategic advisory practice and strengthening our value proposition to businesses across the continent and beyond. His appointment as Executive Director is a natural evolution of his contributions to APO Group’s growth, reputation, and strategic direction. I look forward to working even more closely with him as we continue to expand our advisory capabilities and deliver world-class strategic counsel to our clients.”

“Africa’s communications landscape is transforming, and organisations across the continent need partners who can help them articulate ambition, build trust, and shape narratives with long-term impact. I am proud to take on this role at a moment when APO Group is expanding its strategic advisory footprint, and I look forward to contributing to work that strengthens African institutions, industries, and ideas,” added João.

João also serves as a strategic advisor to various international initiatives that support innovation and sustainable development in emerging markets, further reinforcing APO Group’s commitment to driving positive impact across Africa.

With this appointment, APO Group continues to invest in top-tier strategic talent and strengthen its leadership in the African communications and advisory landscape.

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year South Africa in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.