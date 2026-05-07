APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the pan-African communications and PR consultancy integrating advisory, execution, and proprietary news distribution, has been named Best Public Relations&Media Consultancy Agency of the Year South Africa 2025 at the World Business Outlook Awards.

This recognition affirms APO Group’s continued leadership in performance-driven communications and reflects the strength of an integrated model that delivers strategic advisory, execution, and guaranteed media visibility across Africa.

Part of the international World Business Outlook Awards programme, the award recognises organisations demonstrating excellence, innovation, and measurable impact in their respective sectors. For APO Group, it builds on a sustained record of performance, having won the same category in 2024, and scooping dual honours in 2023: Leading PR Firm Africa and Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa.

These consecutive wins reflect consistent delivery, market leadership, and growing recognition of APO Group’s differentiated approach to communications on the continent.

Operating across 54 African markets, APO Group has built an integrated communications model designed to replace fragmented approaches often associated with multi-market public relations, providing clients with the clarity, consistency, and control required to manage reputation and visibility at a continental scale.

“Our focus has always been on performance, not activity,” said Bas Wijne, Chief Executive Officer at APO Group. “This recognition reflects the trust clients place in us to deliver communications strategies that are measurable, accountable and effective across Africa’s diverse markets. It also reinforces our belief that integrated communications, when built around outcomes, can create real strategic advantage.”

APO Group’s model supports multinational companies, African institutions and development organisations seeking measurable results across complex, fast-evolving markets. By aligning advisory, execution and guaranteed visibility within a single system, the consultancy enables clients to achieve stronger narrative consistency, greater media impact and more controlled reputation outcomes.

As organisations increasingly seek communications partners capable of delivering both strategic counsel and executional certainty, APO Group continues to strengthen its position as a consultancy built for performance, designed for Africa, and trusted by organisations operating across the continent.

Media Contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

APO Group guarantees visibility across all 54 African markets through one integrated PR and communications model. Combining strategic advisory, on-the-ground execution, crisis and reputation management, and press release distribution through its proprietary newswire, APO Group operates as Africa's only fully integrated PR and communications consultancy.

Its platform secures placement on 250+ Africa-focused news sites and connects organisations directly with journalists, analysts, investors, and policymakers worldwide. Operating continent-wide, APO Group delivers the scale, consistency, and control required to shape reputation across Africa.

Recognised internationally for excellence in PR and media strategy, including SABRE Awards and Davos Communications Awards, APO Group supports organisations driving growth and influence across the continent.