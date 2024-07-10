APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is glad to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), will be a guest speaker at the seventh edition of the EurAfrican Forum 2024 (www.EurAfricanForum.org). The event, organised by the Portuguese Diaspora Council, will take place at NOVA School of Business and Economics in Cascais, Portugal on 15 – 16 July 2024.

Launched in 2018 and chaired by the former President of the European Commission and current Chair of the Board of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, Professor José Manuel Durão Barroso, the EurAfrican Forum is an action-oriented platform that seeks to strengthen collaboration between Europe and Africa. Previous editions of the EurAfrican Forum were attended by the Presidents of Ghana, Mozambique, and Angola, along with a diverse array of influential leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

Commenting on his participation, Pompigne-Mognard said, “I am honoured to join this distinguished forum and share insights on how the sports industry can be a catalyst for the growth of the continent. Sports go beyond entertainment. It is widely recognised by development actors as a catalyst and an enabler of human development and social good, offering opportunities for jobs and revenue generation through sponsorships, broadcasting rights, merchandise sales, venue management, tourism, infrastructure development, event management, hospitality services, sports technology, and fan engagement. Sports can also influence urban development by revitalising areas through the construction of stadiums and sports complexes, contributing to local economies.”

Pompigne-Mognard serves on the Advisory Board of the World Football Summit.

In June 2023, he was appointed as Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa, to provide expert advice and guidance on specific issues and areas of responsibility related to rugby and matters of interest on the African continent.

Pompigne-Mognard's wholly-owned enterprise, APO Group, has been FIFA’s pan-African public relations agency for the past three years and serves as the pan-African public relations agency for the NBA and the Basketball Africa League. It also functions as the strategic partner of the Olympic Movement in Africa (ANOCA).

From 2017 to 2022, APO Group held the position of Main Official Sponsor of Rugby Africa. In 2023, it advanced to become Rugby Africa’s official public relations partner and sport marketing agency. APO also sponsored Africa’s first-ever World Tour cycling team, NTT Pro Cycling, from 2020 to 2022, and the Lux Afrique Polo Day from 2019 to 2021. It maintains strategic partnerships with the International Press Sport Association (AIPS) and is the official partner of the OM Africa development programme of the renowned French football club, Olympique de Marseille.

Recently, The Beast Foundation, a prominent sports and education programme established by former Springbok rugby legend and Rugby World Cup winner, Tendai Mtawarira (The Beast), selected APO Group as its exclusive public relations partner.

Pompigne-Mognard was listed among the 100 Most Influential Africans in 2023.

Other representatives from APO Group attending the EurAfrican Forum 2024 include João Marques, Director of Strategy, and Eleanor Legge-Bourke, Senior Growth Director.

Media contact:

Marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) stands as the premier award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of both private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact in Africa and beyond.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation in communication strategies has been recognised with prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award, five PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards and two World Business Outlook Awards in 2023 alone, in categories, among others, including Leading Public Relations Firm Africa 2023 and Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa 2023.

Our esteemed clientele, including global giants like Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, and Coca-Cola, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape, with teams on the ground in numerous African countries, offering unmatched insights and reach across the continent.

APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

For more information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com