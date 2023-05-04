APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is delighted to announce that its media campaign for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Season 2 has won the 2023 SABRE Award for best campaign in the Industry Association category.

The SABRE Awards are the most prestigious and important awards in the public relations industry due to their global reach and recognition, as well as their comprehensive coverage of a myriad of public relations disciplines.

They recognise outstanding achievements and celebrate the best work in public relations across multiple regions and categories, including the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Asia-Pacific, with the campaigns being evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.

Following the successful first season in May 2021, the BAL launched its second season in Dakar, Senegal, on March 5th, 2022. The 3-month tournament included 12 club teams from 12 African countries, with games played in Cairo, Egypt, and Kigali, Rwanda.

The main objective of the BAL media campaign was to leverage as many media opportunities on an international level as possible, as well as across the African continent.

APO Group developed and executed an integrated public relations and communications strategy using multiple tactics and strategies, including traditional media, digital media, broadcast media, and social media. Strategic media content was distributed across Africa throughout the competition, including press releases, game recaps, media advisories, and timely monitoring.

APO Group-led landmark media events during this campaign included the Sahara press conference in Dakar, attended by H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal, the Nile press conference in Cairo, and the Kigali finals. Combined, these three moments had a PR value of over USD$65 million.

Beyond its monetary value, the BAL Season 2 public relations campaign has achieved its goal of bringing the excitement and passion of basketball to audiences worldwide while promoting the development of the sport across Africa.

"We are thrilled that our media campaign for the Basketball Africa League Season 2 has been recognised with the prestigious 2023 SABRE Award," said Lynne Krawchuk, Vice President, Digital, Public Relations, and Media Relations. "This accolade reflects our dedication to delivering outstanding public relations campaigns that help our clients achieve their communication goals and positively impact communities across the African continent."

"We are appreciative of the tremendous effort APO has put into promoting and advancing our BAL journey across three iconic African cities in 2022. We couldn't be prouder of the recognition that APO has received with the SABRE Award.," said Amadou Gallo Fall, BAL President.

With its success in the 2023 SABRE Awards, APO Group continues to demonstrate its expertise and commitment to helping its clients achieve their communication goals and positively impact communities across the African continent.

