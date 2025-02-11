Antonio Morais, from Paraíso neighborhood in Cacuaco, one of Luanda’s nine municipalities, has witnessed friends and neighbours succumb to cholera. So, when Morais heard about an oral cholera vaccination campaign as part of Angola’s efforts to step up outbreak control, he was first in line to receive a vaccine. “I feel relieved, as I know that vaccines save lives,” he says.

More than 1 million people have been vaccinated in the three hardest-hit provinces in a five-day campaign to complement the ongoing public health measures to halt the spread of the infectious disease.

Health facilities and other public places such as markets, churches and schools were used as vaccination posts, while mobile teams visited communities to ensure widespread reach during the 3–7 February campaign. At least 99.5% of the targeted population received the vaccine in a drive led by the Ministry of Health, with support from World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and World Bank.

Around 2000 teams were deployed, including health professionals and community volunteers, under the supervision of around 500 coordinators. In total, more than 6400 staff were involved in the operation, to ensure wide coverage and the success of the campaign. As they conducted vaccinations, health workers provided information on preventive measures, such good hygiene practices and promoted access to safe drinking water, which are fundamental to preventing new cases.

Together with key partners such as UNICEF, World Bank, Red Cross, and the private sector, WHO supported the Government in procuring 978 000 vaccine doses through the International Coordinating Group for Vaccine Provision, microplanning, ensuring efficient resource allocation and vaccination coverage. The joint efforts also supported training almost 2000 vaccinators to enhance their capacity to administer the vaccine safely and effectively and provided supportive supervision during the campaign.

"In this fight against cholera, we acknowledge the role of our development partners and thank them for their unwavering cooperation and support, including WHO and other partners and friends, who have been strong allies in the fight to control this disease,” says Minister of Health Dr Silvia Lutucuta.

Oral cholera vaccines are an additional tool for cholera control, complementing others such as use of safe water, good hygiene, surveillance, and early treatment. As of 11 February 2025, 3047 cases and 180 deaths had been reported in eight provinces, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 3.4%. During cholera outbreaks, a CFR lower than 1% is commonly considered as acceptable threshold.

“WHO congratulates the government leadership and reiterates its commitment to continue supporting Angola in its response to the cholera outbreak,” says Dr Zabulon Yoti, WHO Representative in Angola. “We will continue to collaborate with other UN agencies and partners, including the private sector, to support the government in developing sustainable initiatives that guarantee prevention, response, and protection of the population against cholera and other preventable diseases.”

WHO and key partners have also supported other aspects of the cholera response in Angola, facilitating the drafting of a National Cholera Response Plan, procuring medical supplies, strengthening the capacity of health professionals, distributing water treatment solutions, implementing basic sanitation measures and community mobilization.

Back in Paraíso, Morais has encouraged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. “With this vaccine, I know we’ll be better protected. With the availability of drinking water and if we all comply with basic sanitation measures, our community can resume activities and live without fear,” he says.