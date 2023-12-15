Since 1996, more than 400 Angolan professionals have taken part in the International Visitor Leadership Program and in 2023, 9 Angolans and 2 Santomeans took part in the program.

The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is a key tool for strengthening people-to-people connections and supports our foreign policy objectives by improving mutual understanding between the United States and other nations around the world. For more than 30 years, the IVLP program has provided professional exchanges in the fields of journalism, fiscal transparency, the rule of law, environmental preservation and more. Every year, our Mission nominates at least 12 participants to travel to the United States for several weeks as part of this program. IVLP participants experience the richness and diversity of American life during their exchange visit, which is designed to reflect their professional interests and US policy objectives. They return home excited about working with us and with a new network of contacts to help them be more effective. Some IVLP alumni have even become heads of state

