Today marks 10 years of a pioneering effort to promote sexual health and rights in Africa and South Asia. Because of AmplifyChange (www.AmplifyChange.org) -funded support for local activists in key African countries, millions now have better access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare and information and can make decisions about their bodies and their relationships. Over the past decade, AmplifyChange has invested significantly in grassroots organisations dedicated to eliminating gender-based violence, including sexual violence, female genital mutilation, and child marriage. In Kenya, more than £20.5 million has funded over 35 projects, with £5.7 million specifically targeting these critical issues. South Africa has received over £15.4 million, including £5.1 million for nearly 20 initiatives. In Nigeria, £6.8 million has been granted, with almost £2 million funding around 25 projects, while in Senegal, over £2.1 million has been allocated, including £1.8 million for nine targeted initiatives.AmplifyChange has been the transformational vehicle supported by governmental, foundation, and private-sector donors. In partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denmark, it today celebrates its tenth-anniversary event at Eigtveds Pakhus in Copenhagen.

“The Government of Denmark was one of the founding donors that set up AmplifyChange to support locally-led groups to lead the work on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in their communities. Denmark has been a proud supporter ever since. AmplifyChange has lived up to its ambitious name and brought empowerment and life-altering changes to millions of women, girls, and local communities over the last 10 years. We look forward to continuing the cooperation,” said Denmark’s State Secretary for Development Cooperation Lotte Machon.

AmplifyChange has funded 775 civil society organisations in the last ten years, distributing over GBP 125 million in grants across 67 sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia countries. The organisation’s unique approach focuses on delivering funds directly to grassroots organisations, allowing for rapid response to community needs and efficient use of resources. Cameroon is one notable example where AmplifyChange has supported local groups like Reach Out Cameroon to address urgent SRHR issues worsened by ongoing conflict within the country, especially for women and girls. By involving men and boys in shifting social norms, challenging toxic masculinity, and reducing gender-based violence, these initiatives create a community-driven approach that supports immediate SRHR needs and builds lasting change in attitudes toward gender equality. In addition, AmplifyChange uses comprehensive impact assessment methods to track the effectiveness of its initiatives to ensure that each grant contributes to meaningful and sustainable progress in the key countries.

Local community support has been essential for initiatives like Dance Into Space (DIS), a performing arts group in Siaya, Kenya, where Artistic Director Onyango Ondiege uses “artivism” to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) for people with disabilities. One member, Pamela Jura, a single mother of three, advocates for women with disabilities through dance, tackling stigma and human rights violations. DIS’s “Breaking Barriers” initiative equips individuals with contemporary dance skills to raise awareness of the challenges faced by people with disabilities while encouraging understanding and empathy to drive social change.

“In the past decade, AmplifyChange has proven the power of local action in addressing some of the most pressing SRHR issues worldwide,” said Dr. Narmeen Hamid, Board Chair of AmplifyChange. “Our partnerships with community organisations are at the heart of what we do, enabling local leaders to drive sustainable change and confront critical challenges that affect health and rights in their communities.”

AmplifyChange was launched in 2014 by Her Majesty The Queen of Denmark during a United Nations General Assembly session, marking the beginning of a movement dedicated to improving SRHR for underserved populations in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Through targeted funding and organisational strengthening, AmplifyChange has supported local organisations to tackle urgent issues, including gender-based violence, stigma, abortion access, youth rights, and healthcare availability for all.

“AmplifyChange’s support has allowed us to champion rights and health for LGBTIQ communities in ways that were once unimaginable,” said Anne-Marie Manga, AmplifyChange Strategic Adviser for Cameroon. “Our work brings visibility and resilience to people who are often marginalised, and it emphasises that SRHR advocacy is about dignity, health, and inclusivity for all.”

“With AmplifyChange’s partnership, we have been able to expand our reach and deepen our impact, particularly in underserved West African communities,” said Sory Ibrahima Monekata, Ph.D., Grant Director of Dambe Funds Sahel in Mali. “Their support has enabled us to implement essential programs and to build local capacity, ensuring that our advocacy and services are sustainable and rooted in the communities we serve.”

AmplifyChange’s 10th-anniversary celebration coincides with the first day of the global “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,” a fitting occasion to reflect on the progress made and the work still to be done. The organisation’s impact in advancing SRHR highlights shared values of health equity, dignity, and justice that resonate globally and especially with communities throughout Europe. AmplifyChange remains committed to broadening its support and forging new partnerships to address critical SRHR needs, building healthier and more resilient communities in the process.

About AmplifyChange:

AmplifyChange is a multi-donor challenge fund dedicated to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) by empowering local organisations across sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. AmplifyChange supports civil society advocacy and activist groups working on the most neglected and challenging SRHR issues globally today. By focusing on critical issues such as gender-based violence, stigma against sexual and gender minorities, abortion access, youth rights, and healthcare access for marginalised communities, AmplifyChange supports grassroots initiatives to ensure that resources reach communities most in need, promoting a just and inclusive world where every individual’s health and rights are respected and protected. AmplifyChange collaborates with FINN Partners to amplify its mission and effectively communicate its global impact.