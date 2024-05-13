Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia

Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia


On May 7, 2024, Ambassador Zhao Weiping donated 200 copies of the book "Symbiotic Relationship between National Interest and Foreign Policy" written by the rector of the SWAPO Party School to Namibia School of Diplomatic Studies. The ceremony was attended by Prof. Kenneth Matengu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Namibia (UNAM), Prof. Ellen Namhila, Pro Vice Chancellor of UNAM, and representatives of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.