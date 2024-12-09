On December 6, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, attended the official opening ceremony of the Liberia National Agriculture Fair 2024 and delivered a speech in the presence of H.E. Mr. Joseph Nyuma Boakai,Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture, members of diplomatic corps and international organizations, among others.

Yin said, China-Liberia agricultural cooperation has achieved fruitful results over the years. This year, Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was successfully held. President Xi and President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, held a bilateral meeting, the two heads of state announced the elevation of the China-Liberia relationship to a strategic partnership. China is committed to strengthening cooperation in agriculture, actively implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit with Liberian side, connecting with the ARREST Agenda, and continuously elevating the strategic partnership between the two countries to new levels.

President Boakai said,Agriculture is the first priority of the ARREST Agenda and has a great impact on Liberian national security. The Government will continue to expand the agricultural value chain, enhance the sustainability and resilience of agricultural development, ensure food and nutrition supply, and encourage the active participation of all parties in promoting the development of agriculture.