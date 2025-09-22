Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus


On September 18, 2025 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Evgueni Sobolevski, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt for Cultural Affairs, Yasser Shaban.

The interlocutors discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in the field of culture and arts, possibilities for holding joint events, in particular the Week of Belarusian Culture in Egypt. 

The parties also expressed interest in developing the Belarusian-Egyptian legal framework in the field of culture.

