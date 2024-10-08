U.S. Embassy in Tunisia


Ambassador Hood joined the Director of the National Heritage Institute Tarek Baccouche along with a number of representatives of the Tunisian Scouts and the Culture Ministry at the closing ceremony of the Tunisian Scouts Organization’s Tourath project. Since its inception in 2021, the Tourath project, which was funded by the Embassy, has actively engaged youth in a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness about and protecting and preserving Tunisian cultural heritage, including planning and participating in regional cultural heritage exhibitions, learning about cultural heritage excavation practices and how to protect and preserve Tunisian historical sites threatened by natural or human factors. The initiative not only fostered a deeper appreciation for Tunisia’s rich cultural history but also empowered Tunisian youth to take an active role in safeguarding their heritage. 

