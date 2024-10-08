Ambassador Hood joined the Director of the National Heritage Institute Tarek Baccouche along with a number of representatives of the Tunisian Scouts and the Culture Ministry at the closing ceremony of the Tunisian Scouts Organization’s Tourath project. Since its inception in 2021, the Tourath project, which was funded by the Embassy, has actively engaged youth in a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness about and protecting and preserving Tunisian cultural heritage, including planning and participating in regional cultural heritage exhibitions, learning about cultural heritage excavation practices and how to protect and preserve Tunisian historical sites threatened by natural or human factors. The initiative not only fostered a deeper appreciation for Tunisia’s rich cultural history but also empowered Tunisian youth to take an active role in safeguarding their heritage.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.