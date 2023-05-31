H.E. Ambassador Hirut Zemene held a fruitful discussion about an arts conservation project with Antwerpen University of Belgium and BahirDarUniversity of Ethiopia that has come to fruision through an initiative that was taken by the founder of Ethiopian Arts Conservation Program Ms. Naomi Muelmens on May 30, 2023, at the Embassy premises.

During the meeting, the Embassy along with the representatives reviewed recently established Academic cooperation links between Antwerpen University and Bahir Dar University in Art Conversation through exchange of experiences among professors, PhD scholarship and short term trainings on the field.

The Ambassador expressed appreciation to Ms. Naomi Meulemans and the University of Antwarp for their interest to venture on conservation of artifacts and relics through venturing on capacity building in the filed with universities and relevant institutions in Ethiopia.

Her Excellency also expressed her hope that this cooperation will take further roots in expanding engagements in the area which could cement the academic link between Ethiopia and Belgium.