On 13 August 2024, Ambassador Han Jing paid a courtesy call on Hon. Frank Tayali, Minister of Transport and Logistics of Zambia.
Ambassador Han stressed the importance of infrastructure development in China-Zambia practical cooperation, thanked the Ministry for its long-term support, and hoped that the two sides would further deepen cooperation under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and actively promote the construction of key projects. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia will continue to act as a facilitator of bilateral cooperation.
Minister Tayali welcomed Ambassador Han to Zambia, expressed his satisfaction over the all-weather friendship between Zambia and China, and thanked China for its long-term support in Zambia's infrastructure development and economic and social progress. He also expressed a hope that the TAZARA Railway could be revitalized, as a key project of the Belt and Road Initiative as soon as possible to benefit the local people.