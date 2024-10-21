On October 17, Ambassador Han Jing attended a public lecture in commemoration of Zambia’s 60th Independence hosed by Zambia's Foreign Ministry, and delivered a speech in a panel discussion titled “Dynamics of International Relations, Diplomacy and Global Governance Trends”. Zambian Vice President Ms. Mutale Nalumango delivered a keynote speech. Hundreds of students from University of Lusaka, Mulungushi University and National Institute of Public Administration attended the lecture.

Ambassador Han said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia 60 years ago, bilateral relations have always had the comparative advantages of political mutual trust, economic complementarity and people-to-people friendship. China-Zambia friendship, founded by Chairman Mao Zedong, President Kenneth Kaunda and other older generations of leaders, has been passed on from one generation to another. Last year, President Hichilema paid a state visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, when the two heads of state upgraded the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership. This September, President Hichilema attended the 2024 Summit of FOCAC, where the two heads of state met again and drew a blueprint for the development of the relations. China and Zambia are implementating the consensus of the heads of state and the ten partnership actions that China will take with Africa to advance modernization announced by President Xi, and strengthen practical cooperation in various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and mining to benefit the two peoples. The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi provide solutions and inject momentum into the reform and improvement of the global governance system, and are widely supported by developing countries, including Zambia. China is ready to strengthen coordination with Zambia in international and regional affairs by working together to meet global challenges and jointly amplifying the voice of the "Global South".

Ambassador Han answered questions from the audience, stressing that youths are backbone and driving force of China-Zambia relations. He hoped that the younger generation of the two countries will strengthen exchanges, remember history and pass on the torch of friendship.

Her Honour Vice President Nalumango briefed the audience on the history of Zambia's 60 years of independence, thanked China for establishing diplomatic relations with Zambia at the beginning of its independence, supporting the construction of TAZARA, and helping Zambia address the colonial blockade.