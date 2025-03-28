The International Seabed Authority (ISA) Council, despite challenges, proceeded with its agenda and elected H.E. Ambassador Duncan Muhumuza Laki (Uganda) as President of the Council for its thirtieth session on Monday, 17 March, 2025.

In his acceptance remarks, Ambassador Laki reaffirmed his commitment to fairness and transparency in leading the Council.

“I assume this role with a deep sense of duty and responsibility, recognizing the importance of our collective work in shaping the future of seabed governance. Our deliberations must be guided by transparency, inclusivity, and a shared commitment to the sustainable use of marine resources,” he stated.

Highlighting the work ahead, Ambassador Laki urged all delegates to remain focused on finalizing a balanced and effective regulatory framework for seabed resource exploitation.

“As we continue our discussions on the draft exploitation regulations, we must remain focused on achieving a fair and balanced framework—one that safeguards the environment, upholds the interests of all States, and ensures that the benefits of seabed resources are equitably shared,” he emphasized.