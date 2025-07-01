Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania

Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania


On June 28, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E.Chen Mingjian and Minister of Prime Minister's Office(Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability) Hon. Ridhiwani Jakaya Kikwete attended The 4th China-Tanzania Job Fair together. Over 100 Chinese enterprises participated in the job fair, offering about 1000 job opportunities.

