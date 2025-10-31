On October 30, as a key program of China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season, 2025 Africa Championship of Chinese Cuisine successfully launched at Kenya Utalii College (KUC) in Nairobi. Forty teams from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal and other countries participated. H.E. Guo Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Hon. John Ololtuaa, PS for Tourism attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Amb. Guo noted that cuisine is a reflection of civilization, and food serves as a bridge of exchange. The journey of Chinese cuisine in Africa is a vivid story of cultural exchange and fusion. It was convinced we would see interpretations of classic Chinese dishes as well as creative fusions with African ingredients. This embodies the essence of Chinese culinary philosophy—harmony in diversity, and reflects the spirit of China-Africa friendship — beauty in mutual appreciation. And it was expected that China and Africa can fully utilize cuisine as a medium to deepen exchanges and cooperation, and inject new vitality into building an All-weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era.

The Kenya guests highly commended the major contribution of the Chinese catering industry in Kenya to local employment and economic development, and expressed their willingness to take the championship as an opportunity to promote the in-depth development of friendly cooperation between China and Kenya.