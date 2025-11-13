The AMAN Union, the professional forum of commercial and non-commercial risk insurers and reinsurers in member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman), successfully concluded its 15th Annual General Meeting, held from November 4 to 6, 2025, and hosted by the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org)—a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group—at its headquarters in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The event gathered 115 participants representing all members from 38 countries, alongside Export Credit Agencies (ECAs), reinsurers, and international organizations. The meeting marked a milestone for the Union, highlighting collaboration, innovation, and institutional growth.

Dr. Khalid Khalafallah, Chairman of the 15th AMAN Union General Assembly and Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, added, “Hosting this year’s meeting in Jeddah highlights ICIEC’s enduring commitment to supporting regional cooperation. The AMAN Union continues to serve as a powerful platform for innovation, knowledge-sharing, and sustainable development across the OIC region.”

During the event, the AMAN Union General Secretariat and the Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM) signed a Transfer Agreement, setting the framework for the relocation of the Union’s General Secretariat to Saudi EXIM Bank. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the Union’s operational independence and sustainability.

“This transition represents an important step in enhancing the operational independence and long-term sustainability of the Union,” said Mr. Mourad Mizouri, Secretary General of AMAN Union. “Our members remain united in advancing the Union’s mission of fostering collaboration and strengthening the credit-insurance ecosystem across member states.”

The gathering also witnessed the signing of several key cooperation agreements among members to further reinforce collaboration within the Union’s network. These included an agreement between ICIEC and KazakhExport, an agreement between Saudi EXIM Bank and COTUNACE, and an agreement between CAGEX and KazakhExport, underscoring the Union’s role as a platform for fostering strategic partnerships and promoting knowledge exchange across the trade and investment insurance industry.

The meeting also featured the 4th AMAN Union Awards, recognizing Saudi EXIM Bank for exceptional institutional performance and Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation (JLGC) for excellence in research and innovation.

As part of its commitment to professional development, the Union held a Ceremony for the Distribution of Online Training Certificates, recognizing the dedication of participants who completed the AMAN Union’s specialized training programs. Certificates were presented by Mr. Silvan Said, Managing Director of RISC Institute DMCC, and Mr. Al-Tayeb Abbas Fadlallah, Chairman of the AMAN Union Academy, to Mr. Abderrahim Belkacemi (Dhaman) and Mr. Samir Zaky (ICIEC), underscoring the Union’s focus on building institutional capacity and advancing professional excellence.

The Technical Performance Analysis for 2023–2024, presented by Türk Eximbank, reported a 10% increase in total insured business (USD 54 billion), 20% growth in premiums (USD 338 million), and a 21% decline in claims, reflecting the continued resilience of AMAN Union members in advancing trade and economic cooperation across OIC member states.

About AMAN Union:

The AMAN Union is a professional forum that brings together insurers and reinsurers covering commercial and non-commercial risks in the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman). The Union was established on October 28, 2009, following a bilateral agreement between Dhaman and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to unify their efforts in creating a platform that enhances cooperation among insurers and reinsurers operating within their respective member countries.

Read more at www.AMANUnion.org

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investment by providing credit enhancement and risk mitigation solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world and has been at the forefront of delivering a comprehensive suite of de-risking solutions to support cross-border trade and investment for its 51 Member States. ICIEC has maintained its "Aa3" rating with a stable outlook from Moody's for 18 consecutive years, positioning the Corporation among the leaders in the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC’s “AA-” rating for the second year with a stable outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting practices, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management framework. Since inception, ICIEC has cumulatively insured over USD 121 billion in trade and investment, supporting key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture in its member states.

For more information,

Visit http://ICIEC.IsDB.org