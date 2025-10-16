The AMAN UNION, the leading professional forum for commercial and non-commercial insurance and reinsurance companies across the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in collaboration with Swiss Re, is hosting an exclusive virtual session titled “ESG Sustainability Risk Management.” The webinar will bring together leading experts to explore the growing importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in the insurance and reinsurance industry, particularly in the context of export credit and investment insurance.

This session aims to strengthen the institutional capacity of AMAN UNION members by deepening their understanding of sustainability-related risks and offering practical insights on integrating ESG considerations into underwriting, portfolio management, and corporate strategy. It forms part of AMAN UNION’s continued efforts to support its members in aligning with global best practices and advancing sustainable development objectives across the Islamic finance and insurance ecosystem.

The webinar will feature presentations from Swiss Re’s Senior Sustainability Manager, Maren Bodenschatz, and Sustainability Risk Manager, Ahmed Ayoub, who will provide an in-depth overview of ESG trends shaping the insurance and reinsurance landscape and share practical examples of Swiss Re’s sustainability strategy and risk management frameworks.

Commenting on the event, Mourad Mizouri, Secretary General of AMAN UNION, said: “Sustainability is no longer an optional agenda—it is a defining pillar of resilience, competitiveness, and trust in our industry. Through this collaboration with Swiss Re, we aim to empower our members to better understand and manage ESG risks, strengthen institutional frameworks, and contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive global economy.”

About AMAN UNION:

The AMAN Union is a professional forum that brings together insurers and reinsurers covering commercial and non-commercial risks in the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman). The Union was established on October 28, 2009, following a bilateral agreement between Dhaman and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to unify their efforts in creating a platform that enhances cooperation among insurers and reinsurers operating within their respective member countries.