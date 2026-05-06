The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (www.SECAM.org), the body for communion, consultation, and coordination of the Catholic Church in Africa and the neighbouring islands, is deeply concerned about the recent events in the Republic of South Africa, which have been marked by acts of xenophobic violence against nationals of other African countries.

In these particularly grave circumstances, SECAM expresses its fraternal and ecclesial solidarity with the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) for its prophetic stance in support of African migrants who are victims of discrimination and xenophobia. It also extends its sympathy to all victims of this violence and to their families, who have been severely affected.

At the heart of this crisis lies a fundamental challenge to the human conscience. Biblical revelation teaches that every person is created in the image and likeness of God (Gen 1:26-27), a truth that underpins the infinite dignity of every human being, regardless of their origin, nationality, tribe, culture, or migration status. SECAM strongly reiterates that this dignity must remain the primary criterion for all social organisation and public policy. Any violence directed against foreigners constitutes not only a grave violation of the human person but also a negation of the foundations of universal brotherhood and the Africa we want.

SECAM reaffirms the need for a balance between the legitimate sovereignty of states and the imperative requirement for migrants to respect the laws and customs of their host country. As the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches: “Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the immigrants' duties toward their country of adoption. Immigrants are obliged to respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic burdens.” (CCC, n. 2241).

The acts of violence recently witnessed in South Africa constitute a serious violation of African principles and continental law. They undermine the fundamental rights guaranteed by the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, notably the right to life, dignity, security, and equality before the law. They also contradict the continent’s core values, such as African solidarity, the spirit of Ubuntu – I am because we are – and the ideals of Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.

In light of this situation, SECAM calls on the Government of the Republic of South Africa to take urgent, concrete, and sustainable measures to ensure the protection of all persons living on its territory, in accordance with its continental and international commitments. It urges the Government to conduct impartial investigations, identify and prosecute those responsible for these acts, put an end to all forms of vigilante justice, and strengthen the legitimate authority of the State.

SECAM also calls on the African Union to fully assume its role as guardian of continental values, to ensure the effective implementation of African legal instruments on human rights, and to encourage the establishment of prevention and early warning mechanisms against xenophobic violence. The credibility of Africa, which aspires to become a key player on the international stage, is at stake.

SECAM calls on people to reject all forms of violence, all rhetoric of hatred and stigmatisation, to reject discourse that divides African peoples, and to promote a culture of encounter, dialogue, and African brotherhood.

Following the example of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:30–35), we are all called to rediscover an ethic of closeness, where the stranger is not perceived as a threat but recognised as a brother or sister of whom we are the guardians.

At this critical juncture, SECAM reaffirms its resolute commitment to migrants, the poor, and the most vulnerable, to promote a society founded on justice, peace, and human dignity, as well as on dialogue between African peoples and nations. It invites all men and women of good will to work tirelessly towards building a reconciled Africa, faithful to its profound vocation to be, from Cairo to Cape Town, a family of peoples united in dignity and solidarity.

Finally, SECAM assures all victims of xenophobic violence of its spiritual, pastoral, and supportive closeness: dear brothers and sisters, you are not alone; we will never abandon you!

+ Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo

Archbishop of Kinshasa

President of SECAM