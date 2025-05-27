As part of its commitment to one of its seven core pillars, the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, (www.AFRIMA.org) is set to launch The AFRIMA Kreative Academy, TAKA, a project designed to reshape Africa’s creative sector through education, skills development, and job creation to empower 1.2 million young Africans over the next five years with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the fast-growing global music industry.

Themed “Learn and Prosper”, the programme is designed to equip and empower young Africans between the ages of 18 and 35, with a special focus on underserved and vulnerable communities across the continent.

AFRIMA Founder and Executive Producer, Mike Dada said with over two decades of experience in the creative industry, the awards platform is launching this academy to address the urgent need for skilled professionals in Africa’s growing music scene, adding that despite the continent’s talent, there is still a major gap in structured training and access to opportunities.

Dada, who announced the initiative during the 2025 AFRIMA Music Conference, Calendar and Host City Unveiling event hosted by the African Union Commission (AUC) at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Tuesday, May 13 said TAKA will provide world-class training in key areas of the music ecosystem and value chain including but not limited to music production, music business and entrepreneurship, event technical production, digital technology and the Internet of Things (IoT).

He said the academy will operate three training cycles each year, with each cycle running for four months over five years. To ensure the highest quality of training, he added that AFRIMA will bring together some of the best minds in the industry including top music producers, successful artists, expert sound engineers, and experienced event professionals from both Africa and the diaspora who will serve as trainers, mentors and employers to guide participants throughout the programme.

"Beyond skill acquisition, TAKA is expected to drive broader social and economic benefit including improved knowledge and capacity among young creatives, increased job creation, the promotion of African culture, and overall economic empowerment that will drive prosperous Africa," Dada told an elated gathering of key stakeholders present at the AU headquarters during the unveiling of Lagos as the Host City of the AFRIMA 2025.

"This is our response to the urgent need for practical learning and job creation in the music and creative industry space. If Africa wants to keep competing at the global level in music and cultural industry, we must do more than just celebrate talent. We have to invest in training and preparing our young people for real opportunities in the industry.

"We are calling on investors, development partners, governments, and the corporate world to support the initiative and join in creating a legacy of impact. With the right support, we can unlock the full potential of our young people, elevate African music business and event production industry to new heights, and build a more prosperous future for the continent."

He added that for long-term sustainability, AFRIMA plans to build strategic partnerships with key players in the creative and tech industries around the world, establish an endowment fund, and foster generational impact through services rendered by the academy.

Similarly, AFRIMA is getting ready to go even bigger, as the Africa's Global Music Awards is planning to launch a Global Tour in 2026.

This was shared by Nde Ndifonka, AFRIMA’s Regional Director for Central Africa, who said the global tour will include live music mega shows, performances, and cultural events in major cities across Africa and around the world.

“We’re excited to share that starting in 2026, this global tour will become a major part of AFRIMA’s yearly activities,” Ndifonka said. “Many music fans and industry players have asked for something like this, and we’re happy to make it happen. Music concerts and tours are important for building a strong music industry. They give artists the chance to perform live, connect with fans, earn money, and sharpen their stage skills. This tour will travel through many cities in Africa and beyond. We believe it will open new doors for African music and help it shine even more globally.”

Ndifonka explained that AFRIMA 2025, which officially kicked off with the unveiling of its Calendar and Host City in Addis Ababa on May 13, will serve as a lead-up to an even bigger dimension next year that will include the highly anticipated Global Tour. He noted that AFRIMA 2025 will climax with the Awards Week from November 25 to 30, featuring a lineup of exciting events such as the Diamond Showcase, Africa Music Business Summit, Nominees Party, Music Village Festival, and the Main Awards Ceremony on Sunday, November 30. The ceremony will be broadcast live on over 84 TV stations across the world and digital platforms.

