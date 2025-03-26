Afrobarometer (www.Afrobarometer.org) launched a capacity-building workshop today at the National University of Lesotho in Roma to provide faculty and 32 young researchers with training in data analysis and use in academic research, teaching, and policy discussions.

The free two-day workshop will introduce faculty and students from the Faculty of Humanities to Afrobarometer’s data sets, demonstrating how publicly available data can be used to explore key social, political, and economic trends in Africa. Master’s and PhD students will receive additional guidance on integrating survey data into their theses and dissertations.

For faculty members, the workshop will highlight how Afrobarometer data can be incorporated into teaching and research, including using real-world survey data to enrich classroom discussions, design course assignments, and support faculty-led research projects. By the end of the workshop, faculty will be better equipped to introduce their students to data-driven approaches in the social sciences and to integrate Afrobarometer’s resources into their curricula.

According to Kamal Yakubu, Afrobarometer capacity building consultant, the workshop serves as an important platform for skills strengthening, collaboration, and the advancement of research that addresses Africa’s most pressing socio-economic challenges.

“The university outreach to the National University of Lesotho is an essential aspect of Afrobarometer's capacity-building initiatives, tailored to elevate the research capabilities within Lesotho. By engaging directly with this institution, Afrobarometer leverages local academic structures to refine analytical methodologies among students and faculty,” he says.

“This partnership is pivotal in equipping the next generation of Lesotho's researchers with the tools necessary to investigate and decode complex socio-economic and political patterns, ensuring that local expertise drives national and regional discourse. The collaboration not only enhances the university's research portfolio but also solidifies Afrobarometer's commitment to fostering informed policy making through robust, home-grown data analysis across Africa.”

Prof. Isaac Olusola Fajana, vice chancellor of the university, is hopeful that the workshop will equip students to effectively use data in their academic research.

“We are happy to welcome the Afrobarometer team to our campus. This kind of training is exactly what our students need to advance social development,” he says.

For more information, please contact:

Advision Lesotho

Libuseng Malephane

Telephone: +266 2232 5293

Email: libusengmalephane@gmail.com

Social Media:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4j7nM9q

X: https://apo-opa.co/4jpqXth

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/425NpjY

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/43VVjyQ

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/42093pB

WhatsApp: https://apo-opa.co/4iYl8Ta

Visit us online at www.Afrobarometer.org.

Follow our releases on #VoicesAfrica.

About Afrobarometer:

Afrobarometer (AB) is a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on what Africans are thinking. With an unmatched track record of 400,000+ interviews in 42 countries, representing the views of more than 75% of the African population, AB is leading the charge to bridge the continent’s data gap. AB data inform many global indices, such as the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer, and the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators. The data are also used for country risk analyses and by credit rating and forecasting agencies such as the Economist Intelligence Unit. All AB data sets are publicly available on the website (www.Afrobarometer.org) and may be analysed free of charge using AB’s online data analysis tool (https://apo-opa.co/4iXCM9I).