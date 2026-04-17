Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz – a critical artery for global trade that handles about 30% of the world’s fertilizer shipments – are sending shockwaves through fertilizer markets, driving prices up and raising serious questions about food security. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations warns that if these supply chain disruptions persist, global fertilizer prices could climb 15–20% in the first half of 2026 alone.

The impact is already being felt, with granular urea prices in the Middle East jumping 19%, while in Egypt, March 2026 saw urea costs soar by 28%. For African countries that rely heavily on imports, these hikes represent a real threat to agricultural productivity and food security. With about 54% of Sudan’s fertilizer imports, 30% of Somalia’s and 26% of Kenya’s passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the message suggests that Africa needs to diversify its supply sources while investing in domestic production.

While the disruptions pose challenges, they also present an opportunity for Africa to strengthen regional supply while diversifying global fertilizer markets. The continent accounts for roughly 20% of global phosphate production and holds some of the world’s largest untapped reserves of the mineral – a key input in fertilizer manufacturing.

Morocco alone boasts 50 billion tons of phosphate reserves, equivalent to about 70% of the world’s total, while Egypt holds 2.8 billion tons, Tunisia 2.5 billion tons and Algeria 2.2 billion tons.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, scheduled for October 14-16 in Cape Town, will spotlight investment opportunities across Africa’s phosphate mining and fertilizer production value chain, positioning the continent as a key player in strengthening global supply resilience.

Under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa’s Full Mineral Value Chain, AMW 2026 will feature high-level panel discussions, exhibitions, networking sessions and project showcases, highlighting Africa’s growing pipeline of phosphate mining and fertilizer production projects.

As fertilizer demand grows, projects including the European Investment Bank-backed Gafsa phosphate project in Tunisia, Minbos Resources’ Cabinda Phosphate Fertilizer Project in Angola and Algeria’s $7 billion Bled El Hadba development are accelerating Africa’s phosphate value chain, boosting local beneficiation. These projects demonstrate Africa’s commitment to strengthening food security and reducing reliance on volatile global markets while creating opportunities for global investors seeking to participate in the continent’s resource-driven industrial growth.

As geopolitical shocks continue to disrupt global fertilizer markets, AMW 2026 will provide a timely platform for stakeholders to explore how Africa can leverage its vast phosphate resources to strengthen fertilizer supply security.