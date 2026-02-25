The Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES) 2026 opened its doors in Cape Town today, marking a pivotal moment in the continent's economic trajectory. Convening a powerful coalition of policymakers, financiers and innovators, the summit signals a decisive shift from conceptual ambition to concrete, bankable action in the pursuit of a sustainable African future.

Under the banner of "From Ambition to Action: Scaling Opportunities in Africa's Green and Blue Solutions," AGES 2026, proudly sponsored by Sanlam Investments, is not merely a forum for discussion but a catalyst for deal-making and partnership. The gathering is built on a singular premise, that Africa’s environmental challenges are, in fact, its greatest economic opportunities.

“Ambition lights the path, but it does not pave it. To transform our economies and uplift our communities, we must move beyond rhetoric to robust execution,” said Lerato Mbele, Summit Moderator. “This summit is a marketplace of ideas where we connect visionaries with investors, ensuring that Africa’s green transition is not just sustainable, but also scalable and profitable.”

The strategic focus of this year’s agenda is underpinned by compelling data. The summit is shining a spotlight on the blue economy, a colossal yet often under-leveraged asset that already injects nearly $300 billion annually into the continent’s GDP and sustains 46 million livelihoods through fisheries, tourism and logistics. Simultaneously, the green economy, with agriculture and renewable energy at its core, is projected to unlock a staggering $10 trillion in global business value over the next decade, positioning Africa to generate an estimated 300 million new jobs for its burgeoning youth population.

These are not distant prospects, but immediate frontiers for investment and innovation.

Echoing this sentiment, the Honourable Naren Singh, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, addressed delegates with a call for holistic progress. "Our journey towards a low-carbon future must be defined by a fundamental truth: sustainability is a three-legged stool, balancing the health of our planet, the prosperity of our people and the creation of shared value," he stated. "By investing in our natural capital, we are investing in the most resilient infrastructure of all our communities."

Over the next two days, the summit floor will be a hive of activity. Attendees will engage in high-level interactive sessions, witness live project pitches from Africa’s most promising green entrepreneurs, and participate in curated networking forums designed to fast-track collaboration and knowledge transfer.

AGES 2026 is more than an event, it is a declaration that Africa is ready to build a future where economic resilience and environmental stewardship are the same.

For media enquiries and interview requests:

Elize Engle

Pr1@tishalacommunications.com

+27 63 574 5249

Tshepang Mokoena

Pr@tishalacommunications.com

+27 76 682 9608

About Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES):

Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES) is a premier pan-African platform dedicated to accelerating Africa’s transition to a sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient economy. Hosted by VUKA Group, AGES brings together policymakers, investors, project developers, innovators and business leaders to unlock green finance, scale bankable projects, and drive actionable solutions across energy, mobility, infrastructure, agriculture, water, waste, and the blue economy. Through high-level content, deal-making opportunities, and strategic networking, AGES turns ambition into action for Africa’s green future.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect through platforms that drive growth and transformation across Africa’s key industries. With over 20 years of experience on the continent, VUKA delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Mobility, Retail, Sustainability, and Women Empowerment—creating spaces where knowledge is shared, partnerships are formed, and real economic impact is achieved.

For more information or registration: www.GreenEconomySummit.com