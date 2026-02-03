Sanlam Investments returns as the headline sponsor of the 2026 Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES), for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its long-term commitment to unlocking global capital for Africa’s sustainable future. The Summit will take place in Cape Town from 24 to 27 February 2026.

Over four days, AGES will accelerate Africa’s transition to a just and inclusive green economy by directly connecting global investors with projects that can transform communities, industries and ecosystems. AGES connects global capital to African opportunities by showcasing investment-ready projects across renewable energy, green transport, water, waste, sustainable agriculture, green buildings, the blue economy and climate tech.

Now in its fourth year, AGES has showcased more than 90 investment-ready initiatives to date worth over US$8.7 billion. These initiatives range from entrepreneurial start-ups to national-scale infrastructure projects – proving Africa’s green economy is not just vision, but viable opportunity.

Carl Roothman, CEO of the Sanlam Investment Group, emphasised that the company’s philosophy of “holistic return” means measuring success not only in financial terms, but in the lives improved, jobs created, and ecosystems restored. “Performance matters – and so does its impact on people and planet. Our intention is to deliver competitive, risk‑adjusted returns and measurable social outcomes, investing in our collective future. Through platforms like AGES, we drive our purpose of backing businesses that create and retain jobs, scale renewable energy and fund critical infrastructure in Africa,” he said.

AGES 2026 will once again explore the full scope of the green and blue economy, with more than 40 investment-ready projects featured across two dedicated pitch stages. The Summit’s investor-driven format enables delegates to explore the full green economy through investor roundtables, deal rooms and curated matchmaking with DFIs, venture capital funds, banks and asset managers. Nature and biodiversity finance will also take centre stage, highlighting the emerging markets for biodiversity credits and nature-based finance.

“Africa stands at the frontier of sustainable growth and opportunity,” said Roothman. “From renewable energy to the blue economy and circular industries, the continent is leading a new era of sustainable growth; one defined by innovation, inclusion and long-term value creation.

“We recognise that meaningful change requires collective action through strategic partnerships, which is why we are supporting AGES for the third year. Every investment, every solution we implement, creates lasting returns for ecosystems, communities and investors. Now is our moment to invest in the future we need.”

Join global investors, innovators, and changemakers at AGES 2026 in Cape Town, 24 to 27 February. Secure your place today via the AGES website and be part of Africa’s sustainable growth story. Register via the AGES website (https://apo-opa.co/4tdTjfD).

Outcomes from AGES 2026 will advance Africa’s pipeline of green economy projects, supporting the translation of commitments made in Cape Town into long-term investment and measurable impact across the continent.

Additional Links:

https://apo-opa.co/4kiGMn5

https://apo-opa.co/4tdTjfD

https://apo-opa.co/3NPNEw9

About Sanlam Investments:

Sanlam Investments is one of South Africa’s largest black-owned asset management firms, managing assets of over R1.5 trillion. The company’s purpose extends beyond wealth creation – it is dedicated to investing in the long-term sustainability of people, planet and profit to drive measurable impact.

About Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES):

Africa’s Green Economy Summit is part of the green economy portfolio of VUKA Group, which has over 20 years of experience serving Africa’s business community. The summit connects global investors with African green projects to drive inclusive, sustainable growth across the continent.

VUKA Group:

Africa’s Green Economy Summit is part of the green economy portfolio of VUKA Group (https://WeAreVuka.com), which has more than 20 years’ experience in serving the business community across Africa.