Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org), the flagship philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy and the Jack Ma Foundation, has opened applications for its 8th edition, calling on African entrepreneurs who are building businesses defining the continent’s future.

Launched under the theme “Defining Africa’s Future Today”, the 2026 edition reinforces ABH’s role as a founder-first platform supporting Africa-led solutions with the ambition, scale, and substance to drive lasting economic transformation.

Across the continent, entrepreneurs are solving real problems with bold, innovative solutions—from climate-smart agriculture and digital finance to healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and emerging technologies. Africa’s Business Heroes is committed to identifying these founders, accelerating their growth, and elevating their stories to inspire and shape Africa’s future.

“Africa’s future is being shaped by entrepreneurs who are addressing the continent’s most pressing challenges and unlocking its economic potential,” said Zahra Boateng-Baitie, Managing Director for Africa at Africa’s Business Heroes. “Beyond the USD 1.5 million in grant funding, ABH is a transformational platform that equips founders with the visibility, mentorship, and strategic support they need to scale sustainable businesses. Our commitment is to ensure that entrepreneurs are both recognised and empowered to build enterprises that create jobs, drive innovation, and fuel inclusive growth across Africa.”

In 2026, ABH will deepen its on-the-ground engagement across the continent by visiting ten African markets. In line with its commitment to being truly pan-African and inclusive. The programme will prioritize countries that have been underrepresented in its Top 10 finalists to date, including Namibia, Tunisia, and Zambia. These visits will bring together local entrepreneurs, ecosystem partners, and investors through community-building events, workshops, and tailored founder engagements—strengthening local ecosystems and expanding access to the ABH platform.

In addition, this year ABH will expand its recognition pool by announcing Top 100 Finalists rather than a Top 50. This reflects both the growing demand and interest in the competition and ABH’s ambition to spotlight a broader range of innovative and inspiring African businesses. Since 2019, applications have grown from approximately 10,000 to over 30,000 annually. By recognising more high-potential founders, ABH aims to deepen its impact, provide greater visibility to emerging entrepreneurs, and strengthen its role as a leading platform celebrating Africa’s next generation of business leaders.

More Than a Competition

Now in its eighth year, Africa’s Business Heroes has evolved beyond a prize competition into one of the continent’s most respected entrepreneurship platforms. The programme combines grant funding with training, mentorship, and long-term community support, enabling entrepreneurs to build businesses designed to last.

Each year, ABH awards USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten outstanding entrepreneurs. Shortlisted heroes also gain access to capacity-building programmes and join a growing pan-African network of peers, investors, and ecosystem leaders.

Past Top 10 finalists also have the opportunity to participate in a fully sponsored immersive learning experience at Alibaba’s campus in Hangzhou, China. The programme enables entrepreneurs to connect with one another, engage directly with the Alibaba ecosystem, and gain exposure to global best practices in innovation, digital transformation, and scaling technology-enabled businesses. The latest cohort of past Top 10 finalists will travel to Hangzhou in September 2026.

A Proven Platform for African Entrepreneurs

The 7th edition of Africa’s Business Heroes concluded in December 2025 with Diana Orembe of Tanzania, Co Founder and CEO of NovFeed, named Africa’s Business Hero. Her biotech venture transforms organic waste into sustainable protein for animal feed, addressing food security and environmental sustainability challenges across Africa.

“Winning Africa’s Business Heroes was transformative for NovFeed,” said Diana Orembe,“The funding will accelerate our growth, but just as important was the business training, visibility, and network we gained through the programme. ABH challenges you to refine your vision, strengthen your strategy, and think bigger about your impact. It’s not just about the finale, it’s about becoming part of a community committed to building Africa’s future.”

Last year’s edition attracted over 31,000 applications from across the continent and awarded USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten finalists representing 7 African countries, reflecting the depth and diversity of the continent’s entrepreneurial pipeline.

Who Should Apply

Applications are open to founders from across Africa who:

Are citizens or legal residents of an African country

Lead a registered business headquartered in Africa

Have demonstrated 3 years or more of traction

Show a commitment to positive societal impact

ABH is a sector agnostic competition and welcomes applications across all sectors critical to Africa’s future, including: food systems, climate and energy, fintech and financial inclusion, health, logistics, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and more.

Applications Now Open

Entrepreneurs defining Africa’s future are encouraged to apply. Applications can be submitted in English or French.

Applications close on April 28th 2026.

Apply at: www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org

About Africa's Business Heroes (ABH):

Africa’s Business Heroes is the flagship philanthropic programme of Alibaba Philanthropy dedicated to identifying, supporting, and celebrating the next generation of African entrepreneurs. Each year, ABH awards USD 1.5 million in grant funding to outstanding business leaders creating positive impact in their communities, while providing access to training, mentorship, and a pan-African entrepreneurial network.