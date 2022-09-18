Young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 are invited to submit their business plans through the official submission portal. Twenty winners will each be awarded $100,000 and will receive capacity-building training, mentorship and coaching.

The Global Center on Adaptation, African Development Bank and Climate Investment Funds have launched a call for applications for the second edition of the African Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge.

YouthADAPT is an annual competition that invites young entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises in Africa to submit innovative solutions and business ideas that have the potential to drive climate change adaptation and resilience across the continent. The commercially viable business or product must not be in widespread use.

The 20 winners will each be awarded $100,000 and will receive training, mentorship and coaching to support their climate change adaptation innovation in their communities and across Africa.

The objective of the competition is in line with one of the pillars of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP). AAAP is a strategic partnership between the Global Center on Adaptation and the African Development Bank. It aims to address the triple impacts of Covid-19, climate change and the economy.

Applicants must be 18 to 35 years old. Their venture must be youth-led and deliver solutions that address a real-life challenge. They must be registered and operating in Africa, and able to show revenues for at least two years. 50% of the finalists will be women-owned or women-led enterprises.

Apply by visiting the application portal (https://bit.ly/3LpDqgp).

The closing date for applications is 4th October 2022.

Contacts:

Global Center on Adaptation

Alexandra Gee

Head of Communications

Alex.gee@gca.org

African Development Bank (AfDB)

Amba Mpoke-Bigg

Communications and External Relations

African Development Bank

a.mpoke-bigg@afdb.org

AfriLabs

Joshua Omena .A.

Ecosystem Creative Media Manager

joshua@afrilabs.com

About the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA):

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization which works as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions, from the international to the local, in partnership with the public and private sector. Founded in 2018, GCA operates from its headquarters in the largest floating office in the world, located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. GCA has a worldwide network of regional offices in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Dhaka, Bangladesh and Beijing, China.

For more information please go to www.GCA.org

About African Development Bank:

The overarching objective of the African Development Bank Group is to spur sustainable economic development and social progress in its regional member countries, thus contributing to poverty reduction.

The Bank Group achieves this objective by mobilizing and allocating resources for investment in regional member countries and providing policy advice and technical assistance to support development efforts.

In 2015, all multilateral development institutions agreed on the same set of objectives, the Sustainable Development Goals.

Learn more: https://www.AfDB.org/

About Climate Investment Funds (CIF):

CIF is one of the world's largest and most ambitious multilateral climate finance mechanisms for developing countries seeking to shift to low carbon and climate resilient development and accelerate climate action. Its launch in 2008 emerged from recognition by world leaders that climate change and development are inextricably intertwined and that climate-smart investment is needed at scale to deliver on the opportunities for green growth identified in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Learn more: https://www.ClimateInvestmentFunds.org/