In a collaborative effort with the South West State Administration, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), has extended support to people impacted by the severe El Nino rains.

ATMIS Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have distributed essential food and non-food items to the flood affected people in Baidoa, the capital of South West State where over half a million people are coping with the floods.

A member of the South West State El-Nino Response Committee, constituted by South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed “Laftagareen” and ATMIS ENDF Public Information Officer, Major Ahmed, highlighted rescue efforts undertaken by ATMIS ENDF troops.

“Our troops have been engaged in rescuing residents stranded in areas submerged by the raging floods.

“Our troops based in Bardheere, Burdhubo, and Garbaharay Forward Operating Bases in Jubaland’s Gedo region have conducted evacuation and rescue operations. These operations were successfully conducted using boats supplied by the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SODMA),” he said.

The South West State Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Abdinassir Abdi Arush, thanked ATMIS for the support and called on other development partners for more assistance.

“We deeply appreciate ATMIS’ generous support and the continued commitment to the people of Somalia. This demonstrates the brotherliness and good relations between ATMIS and Somalis,” said the Minister.

The Minister who chairs the El Nino Response Committee reported that the relentless rains, which started in early October, have claimed 17 lives. He observed that the impact of the rains was more widespread than initially forecasted, affecting areas beyond the riverbanks in the Bay, Bakool, and Lower Shabelle regions.

“Right now, the humanitarian situation in Southwest Somalia has deteriorated, with entire villages and farms submerged. We need an urgent, wider response, and we appeal to the federal government of Somalia and the Somali community for their assistance,” he added.

The Minister noted that the humanitarian agencies working in South West state were doing their best to contain the situation and called for wider urgent response. “We’re also calling on the federal government of Somalia and the Somali community to come to help us avert further humanitarian crises,” he said.

Beneficiaries like Hawa Adan Ahmed and Ibrahim Ali Yahya expressed their gratitude to ATMIS and the South West State administration for the timely aid.

“This support is much needed, and we are grateful to ATMIS and the South West State regional administration,” said Mr. Yahya.

The El Nino rains have caused significant disruption in the region, leaving many homeless, destroying vital infrastructure, and disrupting access to Main Supply Routes.